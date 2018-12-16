U.S. NEWS
12/16/2018 11:38 am ET Updated 1 minute ago

Colin Kroll, Co-Founder Of HQ Trivia And Vine, Found Dead In New York Apartment

The 34-year-old was reportedly found dead when police conducted a welfare check.
By Nina Golgowski and Hayley Miller
Colin Kroll, seen accepting the Breakthrough Award for Emerging Technology from rapper Lil Jon in 2014, co-founded HQ Trivia.
Isaac Brekken via Getty Images
Colin Kroll, seen accepting the Breakthrough Award for Emerging Technology from rapper Lil Jon in 2014, co-founded HQ Trivia.

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the widely popular game HQ Trivia, has been found dead in a New York City apartment, according to police.

Kroll, who also co-founded the now defunct video platform Vine, was found by police in his Manhattan apartment’s bedroom early Sunday morning after his girlfriend requested a welfare check, TMZ first reported.

The 34-year-old’s suspected cause of death is a narcotics overdose, NYPD sources told HuffPost. Several news outlets, including the New York Post and the Daily Beast, reported that drug paraphernalia was found nearby in his room.

Kroll co-founded the popular app HQ Trivia with Rus Yusupov and was named CEO in September. The game invites users to participate in live trivia rounds with prize money.

He also worked for Twitter as an adviser, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was fired from the online platform in 2014 for allegedly being a “bad manager.” Female colleagues said his behavior made them feel uncomfortable, Recode reported last year, citing former colleagues. No sexual harassment complaints were filed about Kroll at Twitter.

Kroll’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation, the medical examiner’s office told HuffPost.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

headshot
Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
headshot
Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Hq Trivia Vine Service Colin Kroll
Colin Kroll, Co-Founder Of HQ Trivia And Vine, Found Dead In New York Apartment
CONVERSATIONS