COLLAGE NEW MUSIC—Looking Back and Forward

Collage New Music is celebrating its 46th Season in Boston this year. Founder and Board Chair, Frank Epstein discusses the ensemble’s history with New England Conservatory and how it has evolved over nearly five decades. Season information is included at the end of the post.

By Frank Epstein

Over 50 years ago, I was a first-time student at the Berkshire Music Festival—now the Tanglewood Music Center—where a circle of creative talent and energy that I had never experienced, all guided by the vision of the visionary Gunther Schuller, drew me in. After that, two more summers at Tanglewood, and I still could not get enough. I had come from Los Angeles, where nothing approached anything Mr. Schuller was doing in western Massachusetts. Though I had participated in the now-famed LA Monday Evening Concerts, the intensity and breadth of Schuller’s new music world went way beyond that experience. After finishing my first year as a grad student at NEC—where the new president was Schuller himself—I was invited back for yet a fourth summer in Lenox. But that spring I auditioned for, and was accepted into, the Boston Symphony Orchestra. So now I was going to be at Tanglewood, not as a student, but as a member of this great orchestra!

Gunther Schuller and Collage New Music at CPTV studio in Hartford, CT. They filmed a television during which Gunther conducted Joe Schwantner’s “Sparrows”.

Almost immediately, NEC invited me to join its faculty, and I leaped from student to professional. I quickly planned a faculty recital (Jan. 8, 1971) and, soon after, began to imagine creating my own top-notch new music ensemble. What fun it would be to continue that excitement I had experienced as a student, now getting to produce and confront all the challenges and rewards of this often-strange music. Thus was born Collage New Music, an ensemble that is now nearly 50 years old!

Collage New Music Program from 1971 - Performance was held in NEC’s Jordan Hall.

Collage’s first performance was at the University of Massachusetts. Since we had no conductor on board, we asked Larry Wolfe, a young BSO/NEC bassist and member of the fledgling ensemble, to lead us in the music of Donald Sur. Over the many years since, Donald, as our listeners know, became a very important part of our lives, and his music has remained so even after his death in 1999. His is quirky music, often racing at lightning speed, and it is completely original. On that concert, we also premiered a piece by Tibor Pusztai, and we included music of Mario Davidovsky and Lukas Foss—his Time Cycle. Working up the Foss was no easy matter for us in those days—it took us 37 rehearsals!

There were eight player-members, mostly young BSO musicians—Paul Fried, flute; Peter Hadcock, clarinet; Ron Knudson, violin; Ron Feldman, cello; Larry Wolfe, bass; Chris Kies, piano, Ann Hobson-Pilot, harp, Joan Heller, soprano and myself on percussion. This was a motley crew—Ron Feldman, who wanted to analyze every measure of music, and a nervous Paul Fried, whose every other comment was, “Let’s just play it!” And in our troupe was a dancer named Ina Hahn, on the faculty of Boston Conservatory, an icon of Broadway and eventually the modern dance world.

Tanglewood Days: First row left to right: Ann Hobson-Pilot-harp, Joan Heller-soprano, Chris Oldfather-piano, and Joels Smirnoff (with dark beard) violin.

Our Boston debut performance was in Jordan Hall in Feb. 2, 1973, when we repeated much of the UMass program and added a premiere by the nineteen-year old Oliver Knussen. When Gunther programmed that same piece for the following Tanglewood season, he ended up needing two conductors to manage the simultaneous tempos, which occasionally had to align but were mostly on their own distinct paths.

Soon after, we opened our first series in the contemporary gallery of the Museum of Fine Arts. It was a glorious room, with its visually stimulating new art surrounding all of us, performers and listeners. When we planned our programs around the museum’s new art openings, everyone was excited by the interaction of the sights and sounds. Since then, we’ve performed in most of Boston’s performing venues, with seasons at Sanders Theatre, Suffolk University, Agassiz Theatre, Harvard’s Paine Hall, and now at Pickman Hall at the Longy School. This is a perfect space for encountering this music up close and personal!

In those early days, Collage rehearsals took place in my basement in Brookline, squeezed among the washer and dryer, the upright piano, the poles holding the house up, and my huge array of percussion. All of Boston’s composers descended into that basement, often among them were John Heiss, John Harbison and Gunther Schuller. When Seiji Ozawa came down into the basement to conduct us, he wore a bright orange ski jacket, but after an hour exclaimed, “I am too warm to keep my jacket on, but it is too cold to take it off!” After that, I had to install heat in the basement, but no sooner was the basement nice and warm than we decided to find another rehearsal space. I’ve never turned on that heat again!

Gunther Schuller conducting Collage New Music at Pickman Hall. Group includes Ronan Lefkowitz-violin, Joel Moerschel-cllo, Bob Annis B. clarinet, frank epstein-percussion, and guest flutist Renee Krimsier.

Over the years, we have commissioned composers, composers have come to us asking us to perform a new work of theirs and on occasion we have written grants and applied to foundations to commission a new work. In the early days we simply asked composers to write for us and no one ever rejected us. However, in those days any composer whose music we premiered was invited to be a member of the ensemble. Any funds received for performing the concert were shared equally with the composer. When Collage started out there were but two or three ensembles playing new music in Boston. Even today when there are many ensembles, composers want their music performed so commissioning and performing new and newer music continues.

Collage has performed the music of many NEC composers. I can think of quite a few, including: Robert Ceely, Robert Cogan, Stephanie Ann Boyd, Bob Fritz, Michael Gandolfi, John Heiss, Lee Hyla, Katy Balch, Christopher Kies, Thomas Oboe Lee, Donald Martino, William Thomas McKinley, Lior Navok, Malcolm Peyton, Tibor Pusztai and Gunther Schuller.

Frank Epstein, Early BSO Days

I should make a special mention of at least two NEC composers who helped me tremendously at the time in getting Collage off the ground. One was Lyle Davidson. I spent many a lunch at Ann’s Restaurant (an old-style lunch room where Wild Ginger now sits) with Lyle as I picked his brain. John Heiss has been another source of information and ideas. Collage has performed many if not all of John’s chamber music.

It was years later that I met up with Larry Lesser. He was president of NEC at the time when I became Chairman of the Brass and Percussion Department. Larry reminded me one day that we performed on the same program, back in Los Angeles around 1964 or 1965. I frankly had forgotten that, but Larry found the program. It was a concert involving composer Luciano Berio and his wife at the time, the fabulous Cathy Berberian. The concert was held at UCLA and I performed in the West Coast premiere of his wonderful piece “Circles.” Cathy sang and Berio coached us. It was a very exciting concert. Larry played on the program in another piece. We were on the same program, though I am not sure we knew each other then. Of course, Larry and I both attended the University of Southern California. Larry studied with famed cellist Gregor Piatigorsky. It was Piatigorsky, Heifetz and Primrose who interrupted me at the dress rehearsal for my graduate recital from USC. Right in the middle of that rehearsal the three walked into the hall and said they needed to rehearse for 15 minutes for the concert they had that night. The stage was covered with percussion. They pulled the piano in, gathered around, played a few passages and took off. Larry and I didn’t know each other at USC, but we completed that circle here at NEC.

Tom Mckinley - composer, bassist Miroslav Vitous-bass, Richard Stoltzman-clarinet, and Frank Epstein at the Esplanade.

Over the decades, the membership of Collage has been unbelievably stable, and a lot of its strength lies in everyone’s knowing everyone very well. We’ve had only four violinists, two cellists, two pianists, three flutists, three clarinetists and two percussionists—one of them being me—as well as an array of other wonderful musicians who join us as repertoire demands. And there have been only three music directors, one of them also being me. It is, to say the least, a very tight ensemble!

Those early days couldn’t have been more exciting. When I look back on Collage’s more than 100 world premieres and 300 local premieres, as well as our nearly 28 recordings, I am proud. And even as Collage New Music enters its 46th year, this amazing ensemble continues to renew my joy and excitement, as we all—musicians and listeners—explore and revel in this rich world of contemporary music. Join us this season!

Collage New Music’s 46th Season Information

All concerts for the 2017-2018 season will be held at Pickman Hall at Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Concert One: October 15, 2017, 3PM, (Pre-Concert Conversation 2PM):

Concert Two: Monday, February 5, 2018, 8PM, (Pre-Concert Conversation, 7PM):

Concert Three: Sunday, March 4, 8PM, (Pre-Concert Conversation, 7PM):