Collecting Moments

Life is made up of moments. Is everything alright in this moment? What are the conditions that have to be met, for us to feel good, and be present in the moment? As long as our basic needs are met, and we are feeling well, physically, we can slow down, and appreciate the relative peace and stability of the current moment. We can improve our subjective experiences.

It isn’t always the case, that even the basics are covered, so it occurs to me to appreciate it more, when they are. How often are we really present, enjoying ourselves, and making note of how everything is OK?

We can increase our sense of presence. We can make it a priority to stop and appreciate the moment, rather than constantly living in the past and future. We are socialized to worry, and even agonize, over the outcomes of future events, and to regret past decisions.

So much of achieving increased contentment has to do with acceptance of what is. Now. We are often wishing that circumstances were other than what they are. Much of the time, circumstances are beyond our control. Therefore, it serves us well to let go.

Collect relaxing, satisfying, and peaceful moments. Decide to put the necessary energy into each upcoming task, or event, and reserve that energy until it is needed! Many times, things turn out better than we had anticipated, anyway. Then, the energy spent dreading them turns out to have been even less warranted.

Can we silence the running commentary in our minds, just briefly, and periodically? Can we suspend the mental news ticker, and decide to handle certain matters later? For instance, we can stop and think, “I’m warm, well-fed, feeling comfortable, and having a great conversation.” We may be listening to music, sipping hot coffee, or beholding a beautiful sight. All is well. Pause to savor.

Appreciate how much better you feel after a long run, a refreshing shower, or even a stroke of good luck. Stop and feel the gratitude that results from having had a pleasurable, or unexpectedly positive, experience. Notice how good it feels to take care of yourself in the moment, and to prioritize your own well-being.

Relief is one of my favorite emotions! Sometimes, it’s enough to feel the relief from finishing a task that we weren’t looking forward to doing. We did it well, and we feel satisfaction.

The myriad cycles of our lives persist. Work. Rest. Play. There will always be tasks that we enjoy, and those that are simply part of life. We do well when we can accept them all.