College Bound: Confronting the Knots of Sexual Harassment

For many parents of new college students October brings the promise of family weekend--an opportunity to visit a son or daughter in the context of their new campus home. While the summer between between high school graduation and the first days of college might have felt like a leaky faucet’s slow drip, October hits with a full bucket of emotions about separation, young adulthood, and, if not an empty then a less full, nest.

In my case, the emotions swirled with a particular mix of anxiety. I sent my son to the same college I attended thirty years earlier. And while in principle this was cause for celebration (what a great school!), quieter voices of hesitation and fear whispered in my ear.

I loved my school. I had amazing professors who shaped my mind and friends who shaped my soul. My education launched me into graduate school and a rewarding career as a professor. But I also spent much of college struggling to deal with a personal relationship that daunted me, spoiled my self-esteem, and nearly crushed me. While the college told me that I could be anything I wanted to be—the sky was the limit—I felt simultaneously grounded by a man. And as a young woman I was unable to reconcile these conflicting messages.

Why, I wondered at the time, can’t I shake him?

It was the 1980s, a momentous decade in the history of co-education at elite schools. And our college was one of the holdouts, still in its nascent years of co-education when I entered. Across campus I heard rumors about some of the male professors who had protested the admission of women. It seemed scandalously impossible to imagine. Yet women flocked to their classes as if titillated by the challenge and eager to justify their place at the table.

In these classrooms, male privilege ran as deep as women were vulnerable: vulnerable to the stereotypes that made women internalize inferiority and believe that they had to please even the most unpleasant men in order to excuse their presence on campus. These were the men who seduced their female students and encouraged them to be sexually charming in order to gain their favor. My friends – men and women – regularly had crushes on their professors, of which men outnumbered women 5:1. The administration was even more male dominated. As one alum put it recently, “men holding a virtual monopoly on power is more or less the literal definition of male supremacy.”

While such monopoly minded men were not in the majority, they didn’t need to be. They overshadowed their progressive peers by tapping into the legacy of privilege upon which the university was erected. An unwavering sense of entitlement characterized their lectures which glistened with the jewels of unadulterated knowledge passed down through the ages. Within the waters of these white, patriarchal networks students vied for attention, even to the extent of throwing their friendships overboard.

This was the terrain within which women were expected to navigate their interactions with their male peers. And the playing field was stacked with men who knowingly or not took for granted the unearned benefits of male legacy and inheritance. Meanwhile women lived in the double bind of trying to be strong but fragile, emotional but stoic, smart but not too smart, and thin, very thin.

Despite these obstacles and thanks to a circle of mentors to whom I will be forever grateful, my education soared. I discovered my academic passion—feminist theory—of all things! Suddenly I had a toolbox, a language with which to understand my conservative upbringing with more clarity. The world coalesced around a structure of possibility and change, and intellectual doors opened wide.

Yet emotionally I was stuck. I remained unable to connect my studies with my daily practice of humiliation. Other boys came and went, but he would show up at my doorstep at the eleventh hour and I was sunk. I could not pry myself out of this relationship.

We all do regrettable things in college. But my embarrassment about my inability to square my emotional and intellectual lives meant that I came to loathe memories of my weak self in college. Following graduation, I tried to bracket everything related to the college from my life.

This lingering doubt continued even as I encouraged my son to apply to my alma mater; attended admitted students’ weekend with him in the spring; and returned with him this fall to celebrate his matriculation. I didn’t want my experience to color his. But I did want my experience to color his. It was this conflict that made me anxious. As a mother sending her son to the school at which she felt the bind of male privilege quietly squeezing her—even if I could not have articulated it in that way at the time—I felt an overwhelming sense of fear and triumph.

What will be written in the annals of college histories about the nascent years of co-education in the 1980s? One thing is certain is that we could not have written this history then.

If we learned anything from the public revelations about Harvey Weinstein, we learned that sexual harassment is alive and thriving. While this is cause for alarm on many fronts, it is particularly relevant to institutions in which people with seniority are in close contact with and mentor those who are younger—for example the college campus. College campuses can and should serve as models for institutional remaking by challenging hierarchies of privilege and actively engaging conscious and unconscious assumptions about others.

Given our political moment, there is no better time than now to claim feminist ground.

My son has given me the gift of remaking my relationship to my alma mater, helping me to rewrite my history—and that of my school’s—with the positive of female self-worth as a lens.

And while I inhabit the same body I did as a college student, I am not the same person. Rather, I have become the potential of those who follow in my footsteps. While in the 1980s campus life may have felt dominated by men and their unearned privileges--the silent torment of women making their way in a white man’s world--in the 21st century my son’s campus life promises to be shaped by an entirely different awareness of himself and his place in the world community. What an honor—indeed what a thrill—to be the mother of a son who has an opportunity to remake the world not in his own image but in the richly knotted tapestry of others with whom he is lucky enough to be college bound.