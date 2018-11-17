College Humor Imagines What It's Like To Be Kanye West's Social Media Manager

There are few celebrities on social media who provide the full roller-coaster ride like Kanye West. He seems to say just whatever comes to mind.

As a result, he has felt driven to delete his Twitter account multiple times over the last few years, recently reactivating it again in April.

For anyone trying to manage the star or his social media accounts, it must be a nearly impossible job.

The good folks at College Humor wrote a funny sketch (see above) in which one man plays West’s social media manager trying desperately to keep the self-proclaimed genius in check. But as West himself has said, “I can’t be managed.”