ENTERTAINMENT
11/17/2018 03:42 pm ET

College Humor Imagines What It's Like To Be Kanye West's Social Media Manager

The rapper has said in the past that he "can't be managed."
headshot
By Andy McDonald

There are few celebrities on social media who provide the full roller-coaster ride like Kanye West. He seems to say just whatever comes to mind.

As a result, he has felt driven to delete his Twitter account multiple times over the last few years, recently reactivating it again in April.

For anyone trying to manage the star or his social media accounts, it must be a nearly impossible job.

The good folks at College Humor wrote a funny sketch (see above) in which one man plays West’s social media manager trying desperately to keep the self-proclaimed genius in check. But as West himself has said, “I can’t be managed.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Social Media Kanye West College Humor
College Humor Imagines What It's Like To Be Kanye West's Social Media Manager
CONVERSATIONS