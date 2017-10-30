Colonial Coincidences and Capitalist Charity in Puerto Rico

This article originally appeared in Spanish on Chile's Prensa Irreverente and in English on Enclave.

"And here comes another wave of vultures."

That was the comment made by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Díaz on his Facebook page, in a post linking to a report on the $300 million contract the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority awarded to a small, two-year-old company from Whitefish, Montana with only two full-time employees on its payroll. His remark pretty much sums up the whole plot, but let me add my two cents.

Whitefish happens to be the home town of Ryan Zinke, head of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which is charged with overseeing federal land, including all colonial territories. That means Puerto Rico, as well as the other territories -- Samoa, Guam, the Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands -- which are colonies of the United States in everything but name. Secretary Zinke and Whitefish Energy's owner, Andy Techmanski, both claim they never spoke or coordinated with each other in any way before the company landed in Puerto Rico a day after Hurricane Maria ripped through on September 20. It also just so happens that the secretary's own son worked for the company this past summer.

Secretary Zinke and Mr. Techmanski wish us to see these as a mere coincidences. I leave it to the reader to decide what is coincidence and what is conspiracy.

It's become increasingly fashionable to parrot the ideas laid out in The Shock Doctrine, the 2007 book by Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein, in which she explains how capitalism takes advantage of natural disasters to impose itself even further on the affected areas. But Klein's book revealed nothing new to the people of Latin America, who have experienced the double-dealing "relief" and "rebuilding" efforts of U.S. imperialism firsthand for at least a century.

Puerto Rico itself had its first brush with the shock doctrine only a year after U.S. troops invaded the island. When the San Ciriaco hurricane, the deadliest in Puerto Rican history, tore across the island in August 1899, killing nearly 3,400 people, the U.S. military government of the newly renamed "Porto Rico" responded by doing nothing. Instead it devalued the Puerto Rican peso by 40 percent and began issuing the Puerto Rican equivalent of the U.S. dollar. With their crops and lands destroyed by the hurricane, and then devalued by the U.S. occupation, Puerto Rican farmers were forced to take out loans from the likes of the American Colonial Bank and Riggs National Bank, which charged such high interest rates that the farmers eventually defaulted on the loans and the banks seized their lands.

As I said, Puerto Ricans have learned the hard way what "relief" they can expect from their colonial master.

"There is no charity for Puerto Rico in the United States," Pedro Albizu Campos said in an interview two years after the San Felipe II hurricane hit in 1928:

You can be sure that the United States government will do nothing to reduce the economic burden that looms over the country. Actually, it's happy about it because that accelerates the plan of displacement to leave us up in the air in our own land. Shrewd North Americans see clearly that the hurricane, which ruined the entire country, accelerates the economic penetration of the United States into Puerto Rico ...

After the hurricane, the invaders can acquire public goods, both land and valuable companies, at ridiculous prices compared to their true value. Let's prepare to see the disappearance of a large number of the few Puerto Ricans interests, businesses and shops we have left, riches that will forcibly pass to North American interests ...

This displacement could have been prevented by the nation that held all the power in its hands. Puerto Ricans will not be able to lay claim to their public wealth within the current regime, unless they are prepared to put themselves in a position of open rebellion against that regime.