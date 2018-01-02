Color Of The Month: Ultra Violet

January’s Color of the Month also happens to be Pantone’s Color of the Year: Ultra Violet. Mysterious and moody, this stunning shade of purple is the result of a combination of true red and true blue. Neither too warm nor too cool, it’s a purple with an intensity that makes a statement. It’s also a color that can change the way you think. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, described the color as one that “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking” in an interview with The New York Times.

Whether used as a small accent or in a bigger statement piece, we can definitely say that we’re inspired by Ultra Violet. Here are just a few of our favorite items in this dazzling shade of purple currently for sale at Viyet:

Velvet particularly brings out the best in purple, as the plush texture reveals the color’s depth and richness. Here, the purple velvet upholstery also makes the antique-inspired frame feel a little less serious, but no less elegant.

While many factors go into selecting a piece of art, don’t overlook the way the colors within a work can create an impact on your environment. Here, splashes of intense purple enliven your walls without you having to commit to painting your walls purple.

Cool chrome contrasts against the purple leather on these versatile benches, enhancing the cool undertones in the upholstery. Use a single ottoman as a seating option in a spacious walk-in closet, or position the ottomans in front of a sofa as a colorful alternative to the typical coffee table.

A dining table doesn’t always have to be a natural wood or neutral finish. Instead, use a smaller-sized piece as an opportunity to experiment with color. Designed for Sé London by French designer Damien Langlois-Meurinne, this deep lacquered table makes an unforgettable impression in a compact dining area.