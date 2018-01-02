Viyet, Contributor
The premier consignment marketplace for designer and vintage furniture

Color Of The Month: Ultra Violet

01/02/2018 12:13 pm ET
Above, Kelly Wearstler makes a statement with purple in a Mercer Island, Washington home.

January’s Color of the Month also happens to be Pantone’s Color of the Year: Ultra Violet. Mysterious and moody, this stunning shade of purple is the result of a combination of true red and true blue. Neither too warm nor too cool, it’s a purple with an intensity that makes a statement. It’s also a color that can change the way you think. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, described the color as one that “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking” in an interview with The New York Times.

Whether used as a small accent or in a bigger statement piece, we can definitely say that we’re inspired by Ultra Violet. Here are just a few of our favorite items in this dazzling shade of purple currently for sale at Viyet:

Mr. Brown London Como Plum Sofa

Velvet particularly brings out the best in purple, as the plush texture reveals the color’s depth and richness. Here, the purple velvet upholstery also makes the antique-inspired frame feel a little less serious, but no less elegant.

Alicia Gitlitz “Above The Crowd” Mixed Media on Canvas

While many factors go into selecting a piece of art, don’t overlook the way the colors within a work can create an impact on your environment. Here, splashes of intense purple enliven your walls without you having to commit to painting your walls purple.

Vintage Purple Tufted Leather Square Benches

Cool chrome contrasts against the purple leather on these versatile benches, enhancing the cool undertones in the upholstery. Use a single ottoman as a seating option in a spacious walk-in closet, or position the ottomans in front of a sofa as a colorful alternative to the typical coffee table.

Sé London Modern Small Bistro Table

A dining table doesn’t always have to be a natural wood or neutral finish. Instead, use a smaller-sized piece as an opportunity to experiment with color. Designed for Sé London by French designer Damien Langlois-Meurinne, this deep lacquered table makes an unforgettable impression in a compact dining area.

Antique Chinese Famille Rose Porcelain Covered Urns

Here’s a great example of how a little bit of purple can make an impact. From a distance, these artful urns take on a “purple” cast from the pink, purple, and cornflower blue of the detailed pattern.

Shop Viyet for more pieces in Ultra Violet »

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Color Of The Month: Ultra Violet

CONVERSATIONS