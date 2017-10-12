Colors Of The Month: Orange And Black

It’s no surprise why we chose orange and black as our colors of the month for October: These hues are a classic for Halloween. Though we often think of orange and black as perhaps kitschy colors that work better for party decorations than our rooms, you’d be surprised just how sophisticated this pairing can be. Dramatic black is always elegant, but its contrast amps up orange’s bright undertones. Whatever your comfort level with color, this striking duo is worth a look. Here are just a few of our favorite items in this palette:

Why we love it: One of the many reasons why we remain fans of mid-century design is because that era wasn’t afraid of color. This clean-lined love seat is upholstered in tweed that definitely makes a statement.

Why we love them: The all-black finish of these accent chairs shifts your focus to their interesting form. Designed by one of the forefathers of the modern movement, these chairs are true works of art.

Why we love it: Another true work of art in furniture form, the Egg Chair is one of those pieces that are highly sought after by collectors. Upholstered in a brilliant orange wool fabric, this accent chair deserves to be the focal point in a space.

Why we love them: Think of these as the “Little Black Dress” of the lighting realm. The deep black glaze strikes an elegant note, as does the simple form. Each has an unexpected twist: An intriguing matte glaze effect towards the bottom of the base.

Why we love it: Orange doesn’t always have to be bright to be bold — it still makes an impact even in a slightly darker burnt orange, as is the case with this fabulous lantern. Whether you contrast this lantern by hanging it in a space with colorful walls (especially with cooler hues of blue, purple, or green) or treat it as the eye-catching accessory in an all-white space, it’ll always make a great first impression.