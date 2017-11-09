Colors Of The Month: Red Hot And Gleaming Gold

As we head into the holidays, fall’s warm palette of colors gives way to a little bit of glamour. Gold adds festive sparkle while still complementing bold shades of red — and that’s precisely why we chose this color combo for November. We’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces of designer furniture and accessories at Viyet in gleaming gold and fiery red that look just right this month (and will work beautifully in December, too!).

Why we love it: A simple pot becomes an eye-catching accent in a rich red hue. This vintage stunner is a rare find, mainly due to its great condition and size: 12″ in height and 16.5″ in diameter. Use it to repot an indoor palm — or perhaps a small living evergreen.

Why we love it: You really can’t go wrong with a sunburst-style mirror. This antique version has a unique shape, with dimensional spokes that have a sculptural presence.

Why we love it: This accent chair is all about the rich red leather upholstery, which lends modern style to the classic chair.

Why we love it: A shining gold finish transforms a traditional lattice pattern into a bold statement.

Why we love it: A chaise makes an even bigger impression in a seating area, thanks to the vibrant red Ultrasuede upholstery. The clean lines give this design a more contemporary feel, though the tufting nods to classic upholstery techniques. As a result, this is a piece that can work with a surprising array of décor styles.