Viyet, Contributor
The premier consignment marketplace for designer and vintage furniture

Colors Of The Month: Red Hot And Gleaming Gold

11/09/2017 11:54 am ET

As we head into the holidays, fall’s warm palette of colors gives way to a little bit of glamour. Gold adds festive sparkle while still complementing bold shades of red — and that’s precisely why we chose this color combo for November. We’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces of designer furniture and accessories at Viyet in gleaming gold and fiery red that look just right this month (and will work beautifully in December, too!).

Vintage 1960s Ceramic Pot

Why we love it: A simple pot becomes an eye-catching accent in a rich red hue. This vintage stunner is a rare find, mainly due to its great condition and size: 12″ in height and 16.5″ in diameter. Use it to repot an indoor palm — or perhaps a small living evergreen.

Antique 1920s French Giltwood Sunburst Mirror

Why we love it: You really can’t go wrong with a sunburst-style mirror. This antique version has a unique shape, with dimensional spokes that have a sculptural presence.

Antique 1920s English Leather Wingback Armchair

Why we love it: This accent chair is all about the rich red leather upholstery, which lends modern style to the classic chair.

Barbara Cosgrove Lattice Porcelain Table Lamp

Why we love it: A shining gold finish transforms a traditional lattice pattern into a bold statement.

Dialogica Red Tufted Ultrasuede Chaise Lounge

Why we love it: A chaise makes an even bigger impression in a seating area, thanks to the vibrant red Ultrasuede upholstery. The clean lines give this design a more contemporary feel, though the tufting nods to classic upholstery techniques. As a result, this is a piece that can work with a surprising array of décor styles.

Artistic Frame Round Rose Gold Table

Why we love it: A side table is often considered for its functionality rather than its style, but this accent piece can be an eye-catching focal point — and this shapely side table (in on-trend rose gold) definitely fits the bill.

