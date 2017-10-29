'Teen Wolf' Star Colton Haynes Marries Jeff Leatham In Palm Springs

Colton Haynes is officially off the market.

The “Teen Wolf” and “Arrow” star, 29, married Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham, 46, in a Saturday evening ceremony in Palm Springs, California, People reports. The nuptials took place in front of 120 guests and were officiated by none other than Kris Jenner, a longtime friend of the couple.

The wedding was reportedly attended by a host of A-list guests, including Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and Chelsea Clinton, along with Haynes’s “American Horror Story: Cult” co-stars Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Cheyenne Jackson.

Meanwhile, “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared an adorable photo of him and his husband, Justin Mikita, posting with a beaming Haynes on Instagram.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told People. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

Leatham said he designed the wedding to have a “Cher meets a Guns ’N Roses video” look ― a fitting choice, as Cher helped out with the couple’s March proposal with a video greeting that included an impromptu performance of her 1965 duet with future husband Sonny Bono, “I Got You, Babe.”

For Leatham, however, the most important aspect of the night wasn’t the aesthetics. “It’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room,” he told People.

Though Haynes has remained critical of the way LGBTQ stars are treated by Hollywood, he told HuffPost in June that his career “became the best it’s ever been” since he’d come out. “I’ve been told by so many people that you cannot be out and have a career,” he said. “Now I live a more free and open life. It’s nice ― people have now started giving me work because of it, and it’s been really awesome.”