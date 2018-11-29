Jewish Columbia Professor's Office Spray-Painted With Swastikas

Police continued to search for leads Thursday into the anti-Semitic defacing of a Columbia University professor’s office the day before.

“No suspects so far,” a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told HuffPost. The department is investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

Elizabeth Midlarsky, an instructor at Columbia’s Teachers College in upper Manhattan, arrived at her office Wednesday afternoon to find two large swastikas and the word “Yid” spray-painted in red on the walls of the entryway, the Columbia Spectator reported.

“I was, to put it mildly, shocked,” Midlarsky told CBS New York in the clip above.

Midlarsky, a psychology and education professor who is Jewish, has written about the Holocaust and was victimized by a somewhat similar incident in 2007, according to the Columbia Spectator. But she said intolerance has increased of late.

“Anti-Semitism is really in the wind now,” she told the New York Post. “I didn’t expect to be a personal target right now. I’m not standing up there waving banners. I’m not out there making announcements publicly.”

According to recently released FBI data, anti-Semitic hate crimes rose by 37 percent between 2016 and 2017.