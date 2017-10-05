Columbus Day Sales To Take Advantage Of This Weekend

Despite the fact that more and more cities are choosing to honor “Indigenous People’s Day” rather than Columbus Day, Oct. 9 is coming up, and if nothing else, we can look forward to some great shopping deals.
It’s the perfect time to stock up on fall staples, many of which are now upwards of 40 percent off through the weekend. Plenty of stores and websites will offer discounts, but we’ve picked through them to find the best deals of all.
Check out our picks for best Columbus Day Weekend sales below.
Take up to 50 percent off items through Oct. 11.
Urban Outfitters reward members get an extra 40 percent off sale items, and non-members get an extra 30 percent.
Yoox’s Friends & Family sale gives you up to 90 percent off items through Oct. 9. Run.
This is a biggie. Shoes and boots are 40 percent off, wool-blend and down coat outerwear for women is 40-50 percent off, fashion jewelry is 40-60 percent off and more. Customers can also receive an additional discount by using their Macy’s credit card.
Lord & Taylor’s shoes and boots are 25 percent off in-store and online from Oct. 4-11.
Items in its women, men, and Aerie sections are priced between 25 and 60 percent off.
Take 40 percent off your entire purchase, plus 10 percent off sale items through Oct. 9.
Take an extra 30 percent off all sale items through Oct. 9.
There are savings storewide, like up to 60 percent off boots, jeans tops and bedding. Plus, take an extra 20 percent off with code BUYNOW through Oct. 9.
Take 30 percent off site-wide with promo code SAVE30.