Comedian Greg Behrendt on Hanging Out with Crazy People While Under the Influence

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE

SEE THIS AS A VIDEO HERE

LOOKING FOR A WAY TO ACCESS INSTANT JOY? DOWNLOAD MY TOP TIPS HERE

Today's episode features an absolute doll of a human being: Greg Behrendt.

In it, Greg tells a story from my live storytelling show, Hammer(ed) Time, which takes place every other month in LA, has been an LA Weekly pick of the week and is being developed into a video series.

His story veers from a night where he was wasted and suddenly realized he was hanging out with dudes who had submachine guns into the rage he feels over the way people order from Starbucks to a riff on pudding, all while managing to make commentary on what it's like to be a sober man today.

When he's not making Hammer(ed) Time audiences nearly pee their pants with laughter, Greg is performing (both as a comedian and musician) or writing (oh yeah; he's the guy who co-wrote the seminal book He's Just Not That Into You, among other bestselling books).

For more about the workshops I lead where I teach people to take their most disturbing or interesting experiences and make them into stories, click here. For more information about my online writing classes and coaching programs, click here.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE