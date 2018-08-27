Tim Conway Suffering From Dementia: Reports

Tim Conway, the comedian who specialized in cracking up cast members on “The Carol Burnett Show,” is experiencing dementia at age 84, according to reports in People magazine and The Blast.

Conway’s daughter Kelly has gone to court in an attempt to become her father’s conservator so she can make medical decisions for him, The Blast reports. In court papers, she said that Conway is “almost entirely unresponsive.”

Kelly Conway, 56, alleges that the comedian’s wife, Charlene, is attempting to have him moved from the skilled nursing facility where he has access to registered nurses at all times to another facility that has a lower level of care, The Blast said.

Kelly Conway said her father cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, and clothing,” according to People. She is seeking guardianship so she can administer her father’s medications.

Tim Conway is best known for being part of the ensemble on “The Carol Burnett Show” and for the Dorf character, who was featured in a series of how-to videos, like “Dorf on Golf.”

On “Carol Burnett,” he was known for improvising and for cracking up his castmates. In one memorable sketch, he played a dentist who accidentally injects novocaine into himself as he struggles to treat his patient, Harvey Korman, who does not succeed in suppressing his laughter.