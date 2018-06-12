COMEDY
Comedians Stayed Up To Riff On North Korea Summit So You Didn't Have To

"Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are like, 'You might want to slow down a little bit guys.'"
By Ron Dicker

Some comedians activated their disarming sense of humor on Twitter as the nuclear summit unfolded between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday.

Screenwriter Bob Schooley might have launched the line of the night, which was retweeted by Kathy Griffin:

Schooley had other material, too.

A few comic minds began churning at the start of the sit-down.

And Chelsea Handler took aim at this Ivanka Trump tweet:

