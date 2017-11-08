Now that Tuesday’s election has passed, it isn’t too soon to think about the presidential race against incumbent Donald Trump in 2020.

Jim Jefferies, the host of his self-named show on Comedy Central, devoted a segment Tuesday to a prominent figure who has said he might run ― Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the sharks on “Shark Tank.”

Jefferies invited Cuban to declare his candidacy on the spot. “When I announce,” Cuban replied, “I’m not gonna be on ‘The Jim Jefferies Show.’”

“What do you think qualifies you to be a president?” an undeterred Jefferies asked. “You’re a reality host and a billionaire.”

Cuban took the Trump bait and ran with it, even giving the president a teasing “neh-neh-neh-neh-neh” when Jefferies informed his guest that he is ahead of Trump on Forbes’ recent list of richest Americans.

Cuban took a few other swipes at Trump, saying he thinks the president won’t turn over his tax returns because he’s embarrassed by his income. He also said he once advised Trump to reach out to small businesses and perhaps have dinner with them. According to Cuban, Trump replied, “Mark, Mark Cuban and Donald Trump don’t go over to peoples’ houses and have dinner.”