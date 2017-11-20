Here's An Exclusive Look At 'The President Show' Christmas Special

The season of giving is upon us, and for Anthony Atamanuik’s Donald Trump, that means giving praise to him. After all, he did come up with Christmas.
The first season of Comedy Central’s “The President Show” wrapped just a few weeks ago (first season of many, we hope), and if you already miss it like we do, then you’ll be overjoyed to the world that a Christmas special is on its merry way!
Check out the clip above for HuffPost’s exclusive first look at “I Came Up with Christmas: A President Show Christmas,” which will air Nov. 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.