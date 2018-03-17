James Comey Fires Back At Trump, Vowing To Reveal Who's 'Honorable' — And Who Isn't

Former FBI director James Comey fired back at President Donald Trump Saturday, vowing that his upcoming revelations will allow the American people “to judge for themselves who is honorable — and who is not.”

Comey tweeted minutes after the president crowed again on Twitter about his Friday firing of FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who the president said was “caught.” Trump added: “How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more!”

The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

Trump later added:

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

McCabe was fired for his alleged lack of candor during an internal review of how the FBI and Justice Department handled an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. But Trump also mentions McCabe’s wife in his earlier tweet. Jill McCabe, a Democrat who lost a state Senate race in Virginia in 2015, accepted $500,000 from the political action committee of then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (Trump’s “Terry M”). McAuliffe is a longtime ally of Hillary Clinton (“Crooked H” in Trump’s tweet).

Comey’s promised revelations are about to come out in his upcoming book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, to be released April 17. He has already lined up speaking engagements and media appearances to discuss his history with Trump.