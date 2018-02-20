21 Comfortable Mules For Women With Wide Feet

It seems that today’s fashion trends have everything, from wide legs and faux fur, to sheer socks and embellished sneakers. Everything, that is, except the backs of shoes.
Though backless shoes seem like the be-all and end-all of comfortable footwear (How many times have a new pair of shoes rubbed your heel raw?), many mules and clogs are uncomfortably narrow for wide-footed gals.
From Target’s size-inclusive collection Universal Thread to Torrid’s selection of wide shoes for plus sizes, there are more roomy footwear options than ever before for women with wide feet.
Take a look below at these 21 comfortable mules for wide feet:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.