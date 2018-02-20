HUFFPOST FINDS
02/20/2018 01:03 pm ET

21 Comfortable Mules For Women With Wide Feet

These mules were made for walking 👡

By Brittany Nims

It seems that today’s fashion trends have everything, from wide legs and faux fur, to sheer socks and embellished sneakers. Everything, that is, except the backs of shoes.

Though backless shoes seem like the be-all and end-all of comfortable footwear (How many times have a new pair of shoes rubbed your heel raw?), many mules and clogs are uncomfortably narrow for wide-footed gals.

From Target’s size-inclusive collection Universal Thread to Torrid’s selection of wide shoes for plus sizes, there are more roomy footwear options than ever before for women with wide feet.

Take a look below at these 21 comfortable mules for wide feet: 

  • 1 Whisper Woven Backless Slip-On Mules from Universal Thread
    Target
    Get them here
  • 2 Miriam Crossband Quilted Mules from A New Day
    Target
    Get them here
  • 3 Palmer from Franco Sarto
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 4 Cyprine Slide Sandal from Naturalizer
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 5 Mel Slide Sandal from Bella Vita
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 6 Villa Mule from Naturalizer
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 7 Velma Slip-On Pointy Toe Mules from A New Day
    Target
    Get them here
  • 8 Total Motion Zuly Luxe Tassle from Rockport
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 9 Kaine Mule from Franco Sarto
    DSW
    Get them here
  • 10 Formosa Mule from Bellini
    DSW
    Get them here
  • 11 Didi Block Heel Mule from A New Day
    Target
    Get them here
  • 12 Pipemulearky from Stuart Weitzman
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 13 Sciacca Bow Loafer Mule from Salvatore Ferragamo
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 14 Enfield Sandy from Clarks
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 15 Manor Slip-On Sneaker from Naturalizer
    DSW
    Get them here
  • 16 Eden Mule from Bella Vita
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 17 Baxter Loafer Mule from Bella Vita
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 18 Simonette from Naturalizer
    Zappos
    Get it here
  • 19 Eden II Embroidered Mule from Naturalizer
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 20 Icon from Brighton
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 21 Diary Mule from Bellini
    DSW
    Get them here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
