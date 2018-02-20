21 Comfortable Mules For Women With Wide Feet

It seems that today’s fashion trends have everything, from wide legs and faux fur, to sheer socks and embellished sneakers. Everything, that is, except the backs of shoes.

Though backless shoes seem like the be-all and end-all of comfortable footwear (How many times have a new pair of shoes rubbed your heel raw?), many mules and clogs are uncomfortably narrow for wide-footed gals.

From Target’s size-inclusive collection Universal Thread to Torrid’s selection of wide shoes for plus sizes, there are more roomy footwear options than ever before for women with wide feet.

Take a look below at these 21 comfortable mules for wide feet:

1 Whisper Woven Backless Slip-On Mules from Universal Thread Target Get them here

2 Miriam Crossband Quilted Mules from A New Day Target Get them here

3 Palmer from Franco Sarto Zappos Get them here

4 Cyprine Slide Sandal from Naturalizer Nordstrom Get them here

5 Mel Slide Sandal from Bella Vita Nordstrom Get them here

6 Villa Mule from Naturalizer Nordstrom Get them here

7 Velma Slip-On Pointy Toe Mules from A New Day Target Get them here

8 Total Motion Zuly Luxe Tassle from Rockport Zappos Get them here

9 Kaine Mule from Franco Sarto DSW Get them here

10 Formosa Mule from Bellini DSW Get them here

11 Didi Block Heel Mule from A New Day Target Get them here

12 Pipemulearky from Stuart Weitzman Zappos Get them here

13 Sciacca Bow Loafer Mule from Salvatore Ferragamo Nordstrom Get them here

14 Enfield Sandy from Clarks Zappos Get them here

15 Manor Slip-On Sneaker from Naturalizer DSW Get them here

16 Eden Mule from Bella Vita Nordstrom Get them here

17 Baxter Loafer Mule from Bella Vita Nordstrom Get them here

18 Simonette from Naturalizer Zappos Get it here

19 Eden II Embroidered Mule from Naturalizer Nordstrom Get them here

20 Icon from Brighton Zappos Get them here

21 Diary Mule from Bellini DSW Get them here