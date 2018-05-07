15 Comfortable Wedges That Are Easy To Walk In

Whether you’re a woman with small feet, large feet, or wide feet, it’s nearly impossible to find comfortable wedges. We’ve all been there, smiling through the pain of scrunched toes, bleeding heels and raw blisters. (SO many blisters.)

We think it’s time to say goodbye to blister-inducing summer shoes once and for all. That’s why we’ve rounded up what we believe are some of the most comfortable wedges out there, ones that you’ll be able to walk in all day (and night) long.

Take a look below at our 15 favorite comfortable wedges, and let us know the go-to wedges in your closet:

1 Walking Cradles Anikka Zappos Sizes : 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available.

Get them : 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available.Get them here

2 Bella-Vita Caralynn Zappos Sizes : 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.

Get them : 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.Get them here

3 Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Slingback Wedge Sandal Jet Sizes : 5 to 12. Wide widths available.

Get them : 5 to 12. Wide widths available.Get them here

4 Bella-Vita Wit-Italy Zappos Sizes : 5.5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.

Get them : 5.5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.Get them here

5 Marc Fisher LTD Renni Espadrille Platform Wedge Zappos Sizes : 5 to 11

Get them : 5 to 11Get them here

6 Steve Madden Marena Slingback Platform Sandal Nordstrom Sizes : 5 to 10

Get them : 5 to 10Get them here

7 Walking Cradles Tiegan Zappos Sizes : 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available.

Get them : 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available.Get them here

8 ECCO Shape Wedge Plateau Sandal Zappos Sizes : 4 to 10.5

Get them : 4 to 10.5Get them here

9 Bella-Vita Ani-Italy Zappos Sizes : 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.

Get them : 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.Get them here

10 Dr. Scholl's Scout High Original Collection Zappos Sizes : 6 to 11

Get them : 6 to 11Get them here

11 Naot Kayla Zappos Sizes : 4 to 13.

Get them : 4 to 13.Get them here

12 Nine West Kushala Espadrille Wedge Sandal Zappos Sizes : 5 to 12

Get them : 5 to 12Get them here

13 Aetrex Naya Wedge Sandal Zappos Sizes : 5 to 11

Get them : 5 to 11Get them here

14 Gentle Souls Morrie Wedge Sandal Jet Sizes : 5.5 to 11

Get them : 5.5 to 11Get them here

15 Bella-Vita Seraphina II Zappos Sizes: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.

Get them : 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.Get them here