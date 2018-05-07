HUFFPOST FINDS
05/07/2018 04:41 pm ET

15 Comfortable Wedges That Are Easy To Walk In

These wedges were made for walking 👍
By Brittany Nims
Daniel Allan via Getty Images

Whether you’re a woman with small feet, large feet, or wide feet, it’s nearly impossible to find comfortable wedges. We’ve all been there, smiling through the pain of scrunched toes, bleeding heels and raw blisters. (SO many blisters.)

We think it’s time to say goodbye to blister-inducing summer shoes once and for all. That’s why we’ve rounded up what we believe are some of the most comfortable wedges out there, ones that you’ll be able to walk in all day (and night) long.

Take a look below at our 15 favorite comfortable wedges, and let us know the go-to wedges in your closet: 

  • 1 Walking Cradles Anikka
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/walkin
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available. 
    Get them here
  • 2 Bella-Vita Caralynn
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bella-
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available. 
    Get them here
  • 3 Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Slingback Wedge Sandal
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12. Wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://jet.com/product/detail/c5b2defa959
    Jet
    Sizes: 5 to 12. Wide widths available. 
    Get them here
  • 4 Bella-Vita Wit-Italy
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bell
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5.5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available. 
    Get them here
  • 5 Marc Fisher LTD Renni Espadrille Platform Wedge
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 11<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/marc-fisher-ltd-renni-espadrille-platform-wedge
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 11
    Get them here
  • 6 Steve Madden Marena Slingback Platform Sandal
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 10<br>Get them <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/steve-madden-marena-slingback-platform-sand
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 5 to 10
    Get them here
  • 7 Walking Cradles Tiegan
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/walkin
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 13. Narrow and wide widths available. 
    Get them here
  • 8 ECCO Shape Wedge Plateau Sandal
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4 to 10.5<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ecco-shape-wedge-plateau-sandal-black-cow-lea
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 10.5
    Get them here
  • 9 Bella-Vita Ani-Italy
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bella-
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available. 
    Get them here
  • 10 Dr. Scholl's Scout High Original Collection
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 6 to 11<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/dr-scholls-scout-high-original-collection-palom
    Zappos
    Sizes: 6 to 11
    Get them here
  • 11 Naot Kayla
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4 to 13.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/naot-kayla-black-luster-leather/product/
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 13. 
    Get them here
  • 12 Nine West Kushala Espadrille Wedge Sandal
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/nine-west-kushala-espadrille-wedge-sandal-orang
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12
    Get them here
  • 13 Aetrex Naya Wedge Sandal
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 11<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/aetrex-naya-wedge-sandal-cognac/product/8651963
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 11
    Get them here
  • 14 Gentle Souls Morrie Wedge Sandal
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5.5 to 11<br>Get them <a href="https://jet.com/product/detail/a3b6e745a7e14571bcd574909ff8d8b2" targe
    Jet
    Sizes: 5.5 to 11
    Get them here
  • 15 Bella-Vita Seraphina II
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available.&nbsp;<br>Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bella-
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12. Narrow and wide widths available. 
    Get them here

