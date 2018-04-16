HUFFPOST FINDS
04/16/2018 05:09 pm ET

14 Comfy Coverlets To Get Your Bed Ready For Spring

The easiest way to refresh your bedroom.
As the warmer weather approaches, we look for small but impactful ways to update our home for spring. Whether it be through space saving cookware to expedite our spring cleaning or adding mindful pieces to your home to dust off those winter cobwebs, getting your home ready for spring is much simpler than we think.

And one of the easiest ways to refresh the sanctuary of your home is by switching out that heavy winter bedding for some coverlet sets that will keep you cool as the weather starts to change.

See below for 14 comfy coverlets to get your bed ready for spring:

  • 1 Huntington Coverlet Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.onekingslane.com/p/4656912-huntington-coverlet-taupe.do?refType=&amp;from=Search" target="_bla
    One Kings Lane
    Get it at One Kings Lane.
  • 2 Tideway Cotton Reversible Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/nautica-tideway-cotton-reversible-quilt-nal1436.html?piid=12407488" t
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 3 Delores Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/the-twillery-co-delores-quilt-bl19235.html?piid=18844281%2C18844283"
    Wayfair
    Get it at Wayfair.
  • 4 Marley Cotton King Quilt Set
    Get it at <a href="https://jet.com/product/Marley-Cotton-King-Quilt-Set-Set-of-3/b8e559074fde45f0b5505e42fffa7b23" target="_b
    Jet
    Get it at Jet.
  • 5 Striped Linen Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.parachutehome.com/products/quilt-stripe-linen?variant=7326437572657" target="_blank">Parachute
    Parachute
    Get it at Parachute.
  • 6 Madison Park Tuscany 3-Piece Full/Queen Coverlet Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/madison-park-tuscany-3-piece-coverlet-set/3278728?skuId=453
    Bed Bath Beyond
    Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • 7 Frayed Edge Stonewash Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/treasure-bond-frayed-edge-stonewash-quilt/4728589?origin=category-personalize
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 8 Reya Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/levtex-reya-quilt/4833179?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashioncolor=G
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 9 Remie Reversible Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/levtex-remie-reversible-quilt/4762590?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fa
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • 10 Jordan Quilt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/levtex-jordan-quilt/4871687?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashioncolor
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstorm.
  • 11 Barr 6 Piece Quilt Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.jossandmain.com/bed-bath/pdp/barr-6-piece-quilt-set-thps2817.html?piid=21188904" target="_blan
    Joss Main
    Get it at Joss & Main.
  • 12 Rowland 100% Cotton Reversible Coverlet Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.jossandmain.com/bed-bath/pdp/laura-ashley-home-rowland-100-cotton-reversible-coverlet-set-by-l
    Joss Main
    Get it at Joss & Main.
  • 13 Hellebore Cotton Quilt Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.jossandmain.com/bed-bath/pdp/hellebore-cotton-quilt-set-lrkm3965.html?piid=24073180" target="_
    Joss Main
    Get it at Joss & Main.
  • 14 Chezmoi Collection Austin 3-piece Oversized Bedspread Coverlet Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chezmoi-Collection-Austin-Oversized-Bedspread/dp/B00LPYHQM0/ref=sr_1_3?amp=&dpID=51
    Amazon
    Get it at Amazon.

