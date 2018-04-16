As the warmer weather approaches, we look for small but impactful ways to update our home for spring. Whether it be through space saving cookware to expedite our spring cleaning or adding mindful pieces to your home to dust off those winter cobwebs, getting your home ready for spring is much simpler than we think.

And one of the easiest ways to refresh the sanctuary of your home is by switching out that heavy winter bedding for some coverlet sets that will keep you cool as the weather starts to change.

See below for 14 comfy coverlets to get your bed ready for spring: