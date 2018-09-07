16 Comics That Capture Life With A Newborn Baby And A Dog

When you have a dog and a newborn baby, the competition for your attention is real.

Just ask Erez Zadok. The Israeli illustrator lived with his wife, Lina, and their pup, Joya, for two years before welcoming their daughter May into the family seven months ago.

Before the baby came along, Joya ruled the roost in the household. (Zadok even created a popular Instagram account to document the demanding pup’s antics.)

Erez Zadok Cleaning up poop is the human's earthly calling, right?

Now, Joya has to share the attention and her queen bee status:

Erez Zadok A queen dethroned.

Needless to say, it’s been a ruff transition.

“The first few days, Joya didn’t even look at the baby,” the artist told HuffPost recently. “I don’t think she understood why all the attention was going to May and not to her, as always. After a while, she got used to her and now Joya is always around May. She even ‘allows’ May to pull her tail and play with her now and then.”

Erez Zadok A raw deal.

As for how the couple is faring with the new addition, Zadok said the happy moments make the more exhausting, dirty diaper-filled times totally worth it.

“The nights aren’t like they used to be, but that’s a known price for having a baby,” he said. “Taking a break from work to sniff my daughter, play with Joya and give a huge kiss to my wife can lift up my day big time.”

See more comics below. For even more of Joya’s antics, check out Zadok’s new book, Bundle of Joya.