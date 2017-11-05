Common Do It Yourself Mistakes

Costly mistakes that can come up when you're a DIY enthusiast.

I love do it yourself or DIY projects. I'd much rather do something at home rather than buy it or pay someone else to do it. However, if you're not careful when you're doing your work, you can end up with a costly mistake. These are some of the most common DIY mistakes that people make today.

Cheap or Wrong Tools

No matter your project, you need to have the right tools for the job. A job that requires a hammer probably means that you should buy a hammer. If you're going to do a project, then it's worth doing it the right way. If you don't want to purchase the tools you need for a project, see if you can borrow them from a friend. You may also be able to rent them for an inexpensive price.

Know Your Limitations

Chances are, you can learn how to do anything if you have enough time. But there are some projects which might take up too much of your limited time. A do it yourself project isn't worth weeks or months on end in most cases. For example, an electrical work project is best left to the experts unless you are already an electrician. Whenever you're considering taking on a project, ask yourself two questions: How much time will this take? Do I have the basic skills needed for this job?

Approximating Measurements

As most home improvement gurus will tell you, "measure twice, cut once." Some mistakes are easily fixed, but they can be expensive in the long run. Always double check measurements and air on the side of caution when you can. It's also much easier to cut down rather than build up. If you have a project where the measurements are essential, spend the extra time making sure that it'll work out.

Using One Source

It may be tempting to read one DIY book and then start on the project right away. However, not all project books or tutorials are the same. In some cases, the project may not match yours completely. In any case, you're going to benefit from looking at a few different resources before getting started. Working on putting in the wallpaper? Read a book on the process, watch a few tutorials, and ask for some advice at your local home improvement store. A little more time on prep work can ensure that you end up with a good final project.

Cheap Materials

For any project that's going to be long-lasting, it's worth the effort to get good quality materials. If you're working on a painting project, get a good quality paint that will last more than a year or two. It's well worth the extra cost in the long run.