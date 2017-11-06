Community Not Competition - 5 Things I Learned From Brand Collaboration

There’s no I in team!

(Wo)man is not an island - you don’t need me to tell you that working alone is, well lonely.

In the increasingly busy, noisy and competitive world of commerce, coupled with the exponential growth of new small business in the UK which, as of October last year was at a record high of 1m the natural reaction may well be defence.

Defence of your customers, your brand, your products and your profit sheet.

Exhausting, stressful, time consuming and potentially expensive right?

Instead of worrying about what your competitors are doing and how you can pip them to the post how about working with them?

Bear with me - I know this sounds counterintuitive but think about it for a moment. What would it look like if you could pool resources, share knowledge, expenses, expand your reach and make some friends in the process?

I’ve recently embarked on a collaborative project with 3 other woman led small business who all work in the same sector as me, 2 of whom sell similar products that could, quite easily be interpreted as direct competition and here’s what I’ve learned so far:

1. Listen

Our nature as humans is to judge and attach meaning to everything. When you are entering into a collaboration assume nothing, what you see at face value is rarely if ever the whole story. More often than not you will be pleasantly surprised by what you learn and the opportunity that it affords you.

2. Conflicts of interest can be circumnavigated

Just because a brand is working in the same sector as you, perhaps even selling similar products does not mean you can’t work together. Within the project I am involved in we simply made an agreement to use select products that don’t compete with each other. Play to your strengths and support each others, the halo effect of this will be that those who are interested in you and what you do will seek you out.

3. Leave your ego at the door

There’s no I in team but there’s a U in…you get my drift. Successful collaborations only work when everyone involved is getting and equal share of the pie. It’s a group effort and that means that sometimes you need to put your toys back in the pram and play nicely!

4, Their customers are your customers

Or put another way two heads are better than one. You have a huge opportunity here to engage with a much larger audience than you could achieve or probably afford on your own as a small business. Greater reach and brand awareness = more sales.

There is far more that unites us than set us apart

Struggles, successes and tearing your hair out when Instagram changes it’s algorithm! We’ve all been there.

Small businesses all stem from the same place - a passion, the desire for a life change, flexible working hours, making a difference, more family time ( yeah that last one’s a bit of a myth)!

If you think about the why rather than the why not you’ll find, not only a dearth of opportunity but a great sense of community full of people you can rely on and who can rely on you.

