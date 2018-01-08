HUFFPOST FINDS
01/08/2018 05:25 pm ET

12 Commute-Worthy Leather Backpacks Under $200

By Brittany Nims
There’s something about a nice, buttery leather backpack that just makes you feel like you have your life together. (Er, is that  just us?)

Regardless, our friends at Pinterest let us in on a secret: Leather backpacks are really trendy right now. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your nylon Herschel to something a bit more profesh, or need a stylish weekday commuter bag to carry your laptop, there are plenty of affordable options out there. 

That’s why we’ve rounded up these 12 leather backpacks that won’t break the bank. Take a look below: 

