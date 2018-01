12 Commute-Worthy Leather Backpacks Under $200

There’s something about a nice, buttery leather backpack that just makes you feel like you have your life together. (Er, is that just us?)

Regardless, our friends at Pinterest let us in on a secret: Leather backpacks are really trendy right now. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your nylon Herschel to something a bit more profesh, or need a stylish weekday commuter bag to carry your laptop, there are plenty of affordable options out there.