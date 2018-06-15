HUFFPOST FINDS
8 Of The Best Strollers That Will Fit In An Airplane Overhead Compartment

Compact strollers perfect for travel.
By Brittany Nims
Traveling is stressful, but traveling with a toddler in tow is a challenge best described as manic juggling.

Even if you manage to practically pack everything your little one will need from departure to arrival, you’ll have to deal with getting baby, the stroller, and your bags through security and onto the plane. It’s a test that deserves some kind of audience participation award when all is said and done. 

Fortunately, we’ve found some strollers for travel that’ll work a little harder for you before your next getaway. From strollers that you can fold up with one hand, to compact strollers you wear like a backpack, we’ve found some of the best ones that should fit in your plane’s overhead compartment. 

A word to the wise: Though most of these styles will fit in an average airplane overhead luggage carrier, be sure to double check the TSA’s travel tips for jet-setting with a stroller to make sure yours will fit. 

Before you depart, below are eight of the best compact strollers to fit in an overhead compartment: 

  • 1 BABYZEN Yoyo+ Stroller Frame & Seat
    Price: $450 + $50 seat
Weight: 16 lbs
Capacity: 40 lbs
Folded dimensions: 20 1/2" x 17" x 7"
    Nordstrom
    Price: $450 + $50 seat
    Weight: 16 lbs
    Capacity: 40 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 20 1/2" x 17" x 7" 
    Average rating: 5 stars

    Promising review    : "This is the BEST stroller!! I travel frequently and this stroller is the ultimate lifesaver!! I don't know how we would travel without it. It's so nice having it fit in the overhead so you don't have to wait for your stroller (and risk having it damaged) . Even if you don't travel a lot- it's still nice to have because you can pop it out of your car in like 3 seconds and be off."

    Get it here. (Note: BABYZEN Yoyo color pack fabric seat sold separately. Must be purchased to complete the stroller.)
  • 2 Mima Zigi Travel Stroller
    Price: $700
Weight: 18.5 lbs
Capacity: 37 lbs
Folded dimensions: 22" x 18" x 10"
    Nordstrom
    Price: $700
    Weight: 18.5 lbs
    Capacity: 37 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 22” x 18” x 10"
    Average rating: 5 stars

    Promising review: "I looooove this stroller! I was really thinking about it for a long time since it is pricey! But I’m glad I made this purchase , it’s light weight , fashionable, best of all it rides so smooth and light!!! My baby loves it! Can’t wait to take it on our family vacay."

    Get it here
  • 3 GB Pockit Lightweight Stroller
    Price: $180
Weight: 9.5 lbs
Capacity: 55 lbs
Folded dimensions: 11.8" x 7" x 13.8"
    Amazon
    Price: $180
    Weight: 9.5 lbs
    Capacity: 55 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 11.8" x 7" x 13.8"
    Average rating: 4.5 stars

    Promising review: "For starters, this stroller is tiny, it's thin, and it's light. This is not a heavy item which is awesome for traveling! Secondly, it folds to the perfect size and yes, I took it on the plane as a carry-on. It slide right under the seat. Literally. Right underneath. I had moms coming up to me asking me where I got this stroller. They were in awe of the size and the fact that it folded."

    Get it here
  • 4 Besrey Airplane Stroller
    Price: $165
Weight: 10.8 lbs
Capacity: 33 lbs
Folded dimensions: 22'' x 12''x 11"
    Amazon
    Price: $165
    Weight: 10.8 lbs
    Capacity: 33 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 22'' x 12''x 11"
    Average rating: 4.4 stars

    Promising review: "Best little stroller for traveling! Light weight. Fits in overhead compartment on airplane. So you don’t have to check it in. Win-win!"

    Get it here
  • 5 Zoe XL1 Best V2 LIghtweight Travel Stroller
    Price: $150
Weight: 11 lbs
Capacity: 50 lbs
Folded dimensions: 23.5" x 15.5" x 6.5"
    Amazon
    Price: $150
    Weight: 11 lbs
    Capacity: 50 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 23.5" x 15.5" x 6.5" 
    Average rating: 4.3 stars

    Promising review: "I just received this stroller a few hours ago and I am in LOVE with it!...I just got back from a 2 week vacation in a very hot place. First, I got complimented on how easily it maneuvered through the airport with one hand and it's amazing one handed fold."

    Get it here
  • 6 Baby Jogger City Tour Stroller
    Price: $200
Weight: 14 lbs
Capacity: 45 lbs
Folded dimensions: 22.04" x 17.71" x 9.05"
    Amazon
    Price: $200
    Weight: 14 lbs
    Capacity: 45 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 22.04" x 17.71" x 9.05" 
    Average rating: 4.1 stars

    Promising review: "The Stroller is AMAZING! I have spent countless nights doing research on travel strollers to find "the right one" and let me save you some time... this is it!...People looked at me in amazement every time I folded it up (which you can do with ONE hand btw) and slung it on my shoulder."

    Get it here
  • 7 Mountain Buggy Nano Stroller
    Price: $250
Weight: 13 lbs
Capacity: 44 lbs
Folded dimensions: 21 x 12 x 20"
    Amazon
    Price: $250
    Weight: 13 lbs
    Capacity: 44 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 21 x 12 x 20"
    Average rating: 4.1 stars

    Promising review: "As a city Mom I am always on the hunt for a small but multifunctional stroller. This is my new FAVE! If you are looking for a "mini-van" stroller to haul your shopping bags, diaper bag, and two kids...this isn't it BUT if you are looking for tiny work horse of a stroller than this is your stroller!!!!"

    Get it here
  • 8 OXO Tot Air Stroller
    Price: $180
Weight: 11 lbs
Capacity: 55 lbs
Folded dimensions: 10" x 11" x 24"
    Amazon
    Price: $180
    Weight: 11 lbs
    Capacity: 55 lbs
    Folded dimensions: 10” x 11” x 24”
    Average rating: 3.7 stars

    Promising review: "Got this stroller for travel and it was exactly what we were looking for. I was mainly comparing this and the Pockit Lightweight Stroller. The reason I picked OXO was the canopy for the GB Pockit was just too small."

    Get it here

