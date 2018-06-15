Traveling is stressful, but traveling with a toddler in tow is a challenge best described as manic juggling.
Even if you manage to practically pack everything your little one will need from departure to arrival, you’ll have to deal with getting baby, the stroller, and your bags through security and onto the plane. It’s a test that deserves some kind of audience participation award when all is said and done.
Fortunately, we’ve found some strollers for travel that’ll work a little harder for you before your next getaway. From strollers that you can fold up with one hand, to compact strollers you wear like a backpack, we’ve found some of the best ones that should fit in your plane’s overhead compartment.
A word to the wise: Though most of these styles will fit in an average airplane overhead luggage carrier, be sure to double check the TSA’s travel tips for jet-setting with a stroller to make sure yours will fit.
Before you depart, below are eight of the best compact strollers to fit in an overhead compartment:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.