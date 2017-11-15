Companies Changing the Finance Landscape

* This is the third article in the “Get To Know The Blockchain Series” *

There was once a time when Wall Street was at the center of all money making. This reality quickly shifted during the boom of Silicon Valley, when those least likely to be seen on Wall Street, were making more money than their former East Coast classmates. Bitcoin became the ultimate revenge against the greedy financial regulators, investors, and banks when the financial landscape of crypto currencies presented opportunities very few people saw coming. Financial institutions around the world have either become fascinated by this new technology, or fearful of it. Blockchain technology, produced by a network of computers, where each transaction made has a digital signature that cannot be tampered with or forged, developed a new way of executing and recording financial transactions, removing the need for a central authority.

Much like the era that came after credit cards were introduced to banks, the world’s financial sector is being forced to readjust yet again, if not yet in their actions, than at least in their perspective of what blockchain and cryptocurrencies signify for the future of the global economy. One of the reasons credit cards not only got their start but also exploded in popularity, was the increasing mobility of the average person. The credit card was born from the need for a more efficient channel to use money in different locations and under different circumstances.

If you are now able to answer phone calls from your watch, it’s only natural you’d want to be able to easily convert your cryptocurrencies into cash and vice versa (a sentence I didn’t think I would be saying a year ago). One company helping to blur the line between crypto and fiat money is Colu, the digital wallet that hopes to reinvent community currencies. The rise of blockchain has led to various different tokens that serve multiple use cases. However, Colu takes a different approach, wanting to give communities personalized currencies that serve similar purposes.

Colu understands the importance of a community controlling its local currency, as when they do so, they can maintain oversight of their money and local economy. Colu also frees consumers and business from excessive fees and restrictions that traditional banking systems often impose. Colu recently announced an ICO in the hopes of raising $50 million for the CLN token. The introduction of the CLN token into Colu’s ecosystem will allow users to easily convert between community tokens. Traveling to Berlin on your next business trip? Colu can help you exchange your Tel Aviv tokens to Berlin ones - without worrying about conversation rates. The Colu local network utilizes the power of cryptocurrencies to further empower local economies by creating better, more transparent monetary systems. This encourages local spending and keeps more money circulating in the community, thus multiplying the local economic activity.

In a similar intent to keep up with the evolving technology and commercial demands heightened by globalization, the COTI coin, acronymous for Currency of the Internet, is a digital currency focused on facilitating consumer payments. COTI provides a currency alternative to the inefficient, expensive, and slow consumer payment solutions currently available. Their algorithm, which combines a centralized mediation process with a decentralized payment process, operates on the Bitcoin side-chain. It is their unique behavioural scoring feature, incentivized by reduced processing fees, that distinguishes them. The feature measures and scores the honesty of the parties involved in the financial transactions, enabling adoption and economic activities in regions of the world that have struggled to gain access to consumer payment systems and wider markets. COTI’s solution connects consumers and vendors to goods and services around the world in a way that wasn’t possible in the past.

Blockchain’s secure, digital, and decentralized characteristics have widened the scope of qualified investors. The availability to commit money toward the next potential Snapchat or Uber is no longer reserved for VC millionaires like Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary. The accessibility to invest in global opportunities without the limiting financial and geographical restrictions of today, is generating a growing interest in a larger pool of individually smaller investments.

The VC founders behind SPiCE VC’s blockchain initiative are hoping to leverage blockchain technology to eliminate one of the biggest problems investors run into, the 7-10 year illiquidity period. The fund operates regularly with the addition of the SPiCE token, hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, which acts as a digital security for investors to be assured they will be receiving their share of the exit as long as they are holding the token. Spice benefits both the financial and blockchain worlds. For the blockchain industry it brings immediate liquidity, inclusivity, and investments in blockchain equity rounds. For the world of VC, SPiCE offers robust investment processes, due diligence, and protection from market volatility. This new concept of digital tokenization is changing the way VC funds are able to raise, invest and distribute capital; making funds more liquid, inclusive, and manageable.

Likewise, serial entrepreneurs and angel investors such as the founders behind blockchain-based fundraising platform, Neufund, demonstrate the true initiatives of industry leaders trying to make a difference in the evolution toward digital currencies. The unique protocol offered by Neufund will allow investors to fund projects while acquiring equity in return in the form of tradable crypto tokens. The platform allows startups, SMBs, and established companies, from a neighborhood pizzeria, a Silicon Valley startup, or the next blockchain superstar, to hold, what the company calls an Equity Token Offering for their own company’s Equity Token. These tokens would then represent, and have legal ties to equity (shares) in the respective company. Hopeful to solve the current lack of liquidity and slow fundraising processes that many startup investors and founders struggle with, Neufund’s blockchain-based platform will give access to more novice investors with smaller, yet still meaningful investments, while also further motivating and positively influencing the growth of an entrepreneurship culture.

Similarly, another company paying attention to the growing demand for investment opportunities and financial support for entrepreneurship ventures is Funderbeam. Fundeream gives early startups the ability to raise money from people all over the world as opposed to specific investors in Silicon Valley, New York, or London. The business model is meant to facilitate investments with the use traditional methods, while using blockchain technology to provide the service. The company, which has already raised over €5 million for companies on its platform, from investors in nearly 100 countries, has been announced the winner of the Best European FinTech startup award. It is also the first platform to offer the technology and the structure for cross-border pre-IPO equity investments, which are tradable while using blockchain.

Blackmoon Crypto is another company tapping into the world of blockchain based finance. The company’s platform is home for a variety of investment funds that target opportunities in both the traditional and crypto worlds. Because Blackmoon allows users to experiment with both traditional and crypto funds, provides them with a variety of benefits from transparency and full exchangeability, to high returns. Eventually, the company will host a number of funds on the platform, that will provide a solution to the common issues that asset managers face when trying to automatically manage their clients’ funds.

With banks building their own centralized, regulated blockchains and existing companies adopting and implementing the technology in order to facilitate and expand global payments, investors have begun to eye the industry’s emerging opportunities; such as the founders of Trade.io. The peer-to-peer trading platform is built to support and enable the efficient listing and trading of assets in the crypto economy. Ultimately, Trade.io will reduce inefficiency and lower the costs for investors and companies using the platform’s trading service for not only crypto assets, but also forex and CFD trading over precious metals, oils, commodities, indices and equities, by blocking the restrictive capital market’s intermediary system. In the works for the company is establishing an investment bank and executing the new exchange in a regulated environment.

When talking about finance, the question of security undoubtedly arises. But what happens in a world where everything is connected? Connected homes, cars, and devices are here and this means that payment systems are integrated throughout. Previously, this interconnectedness represented a big challenge for entrepreneurs trying to secure payments on IoT.

However, Double Chain is one company using the blockchain to enable trust and transparency in IoT, especially regarding payments. Double Chain is working closely with the Hdac blockchain to merge blockchain with IoT, implementing confidentiality and integrity, ensuring reliable connections and securing transactions between devices. Because of blockchain technology, connecting devices are better able to protect against attacks and dishonest parties.

There are a few movements attempting to not only bring more people into the blockchain space, but to also extend a hand to the financial institutions hesitant to ride the wave. The companies I’ve covered not only see the potential growth of blockchain-based firms and services, they are challenging the more conservative VCs by opening up investment possibilities. The world is being defined by technology, not by laws. We are impatient to finally own self driving cars in order to be able to safely multi-task, we are just waiting to be able to connect and disconnect at the same time, such as what airlines are experimenting on with not only in-flight wifi, but with the introduction of in-flight VR headsets; so, why not expect the most advanced, secure, efficient technology for our money and assets, I mean, guys, it’s nearly 2018!