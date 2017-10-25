Composer Chats: Jeff Toyne On His Love Of Working With Musicians, Directors, & Musically-Inclined Directors

For the latest Composer Chats, we are talking with Jeff Toyne. In his music, Toyne balances his orchestral acumen with his knowledge of cutting-edge cutting-edge music technology, to create a unique voice for each project. His feature film credits include 9/11 (2017), How To Plan An Orgy In A Small Town (2015), Life On The Line (2015), and Dirty Girl (2011).

Equally at home in television, Toyne scored several features for Lifetime including Magic Beyond Words: The J.K. Rowling Story (2011), winner of the Canadian Screen Award for Best TV Movie, nominated for Best Score and winner of the MPSE Golden Reel Award. Additionally, Toyne has scored You Me Her (DirecTV, 2016).

The recipient of numerous awards and distinctions, Toyne was named one of Playback Magazine’s “Ten to Watch” in 2011. He has been commissioned by organizations such as the Canadian Armed Forces, for which he composed “Splendor Sine Occasu”, the Official March of the British Columbia Brigade. Toyne is an alumnus of the Sundance Composers Lab. Read below to learn about the Jeff's latest projects, as well as what drew him to this profession and industry.

What projects are you currently working on? Which are airing or about to release?

I have “Hit The Road” with Jason Alexander coming up this month on Audience Network. Another bigger project that I recently worked on is a film called “9/11,” which features Charlie Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg, Luiz Guzmán and Gina Gershon.

I’m also currently scoring an independent film that will be on Hallmark channel. It’s a Christmas movie called “Welcome Home Warrior.” I’ve worked with the director many times so I enjoy working with him on this film.

One that I had a soundtrack just come out for was an indie film called “A Year and Change,” and the film can be streamed on Amazon. The soundtrack features a few songs that we spend a good amount of time producing, as well as the score.

I also did a really cool series that was on Direct TV called “You Me Her”. We finished the soundtrack album recently, which turned out really well, so that should be coming out any day now.

Then there will be another soundtrack album for a series that I worked on called “Rogue.” So far we’ve released two seasons of soundtracks for the show and we’re going to do at least 1 more.

Who have been your favorite people to collaborate with?

I really love working with musicians, and that’s a big reason why I got into film. It is a really great way to be working on projects that have budgets for an orchestra and for musicians — and on these projects you are working with a lot of amazing musicians. That’s one of the things that’s really lovely about film, is the ability to work with these musicians. That’s like the drug that a lot of composers are addicted to. Ultimately, it’s why we get the job — so we can work with the musicians, and it’s usually the most exciting time when you’re in the studio with the orchestra.

On the other side, the filmmakers are just these amazing creative geniuses. It’s really awe-inspiring to work with some of these directors who are so talented. I’m always impressed with the director’s ability to keep the whole project/film/storyline in their head at any one time. It’s always incredible for me to see these directors’ ability to keep the bigger picture in mind, even when we’re working on something really specific.

Since I like to work with amazing musicians and directors, occasionally you get to work with people who are both. I’ve worked with a couple directors that have musical backgrounds themselves. For example, Abe Sylvia, who was the writer/director of “Dirty Girl” which came out in 2010, was fun to work with. Also Stephen Suettinger was the writer/director of “A Year and Change” and also a great collaborator. And the director of “9/11,” Martin Guigui is also a director with a very impressive musical background. I really enjoyed working with him and the collaboration with him was something where it wasn’t just my job to translate the drama into musical terms, it was actually a discussion on a musical level and grammatical level. He was someone who was able to articulate anything that he wanted to using grammatical terms or musical terms. That was a really nice, respectful collaboration and I enjoyed it.

Who would you most like to work with?

Well, probably one of the Anderson’s — Paul Anderson or Wes Anderson.

But, I’ve been thinking more about this and come up with another answer. I’ve worked with a bunch of great directors who have gone into television. I worked with them when they were doing smaller features or their student films, but now they’re quite successful in TV. Unless they’re directing pilots, it’s difficult for me to work on their projects because some television directors only come in for one episode. So they’re busy and their careers are going great, but I don’t get to work with them very much because they’re working on singular episodes or a couple of episodes here and there. So ultimately, I’d love to continue working on some projects with some of the directors I’ve worked with when we were both earlier in our careers.

When you are given a project or a scene to score, what is your process like? What are the first steps you take when deciding how to score something?

Well, by the time you get to a scene, a lot of work has already happened. I’ve already had maybe numerous conversations with the director, the editors, the producer, the music supervisor - I mean anyone that’s thinking about the music - we’ve had discussions about what the music is going to mean to the film and what function the music is going to play in a film. Ideally we’ve already had a spotting session. The spotting session is kind of an old fashioned idea to some people, but I still think it’s really important to sit down and go cue-to-cue and scene-to-scene and talk about what everyone’s ideas are for the music in the film.

So by the time I’m sitting down to score a scene, ideally I’ve already had conversations with the director and with the filmmakers, I’ve already spotted the film, and we’ve already made major decisions about what the music in the film would ideally be. And frankly, I’ve already spent a lot of time generating thematic material for the film as a whole based on the script, conversations, ideas, and explorations that I’ve taken the time to do.

So when you sit down it’s not that blank of a page. Do I have thematic ideas for the characters? Or the theme, setting, tone?

Those are some of the things I try to think of immediately. That’s where I would begin in terms of sitting down to score a scene. I think it’s really dangerous to not pay any attention to the temp score. But once I’ve got that information, I don’t really go back to it.

I tend to like to approach scenes, especially a longer scene, with structural development. I like to sketch using a couple little instruments. Like a piano or the harp, something minimal, and sketch in the basic outlines and thumbnails. And then either turn it over to one of my assistants or guys I’m working with and have them flush it out. Its like a mini mockup. Sometimes I will then start collaborating with musicians, guitarists, programmers, people like that.

My process all depends on the nature of the music. I like to do initial passes where I’m thinking about the structure of the cue, not the melodic or harmonic elements of it. I’m not so much worried about what the orchestration or the demonstration is going to be at first.

What do you wish you knew in the beginning of your career about the entertainment industry or being a professional composer, that you know now?

Well, I don’t know if I’m at a point in my career where I should be handing down wise, sage wisdom, but it’s very difficult to meet filmmakers that need music for the films. So I think a pretty good tip is actually to have a job where you have a gig doing a film and you have access to a bunch of filmmakers. Especially today with email and texting, there are lots of ways to communicate but lots of ways to not really interact with people, so it’s very easy to do a project and not really meet anybody. If you take the time and make the effort to actually meet and interact with the people on the film, you can develop a social relationship with them. Whether or not they are the director, the producer, the editor, the music supervisor, or the post-supervisor, you know all the people you can interact with if you do a bit of extra work. I always ask for the post-production schedule and the crew list. That’s not something you’re going to get as a composer unless you ask for it.

As composers, we get very few chances for interaction. It’s good to have as much interaction as possible. It’s a lot easier to give notes to a nameless, faceless email address than to ask for more work and revisions from a person that has a name and face. It’s easy to feel like a button that’s being pressed with music coming out if you don’t have contact with other human beings. And frankly the people working on the film know it a hell of a lot better than I do. They have a great deal of actionable intelligence about the film, so it’s great to get inside information about the project and the inside personalities involved. And that can lead to an easier time on the project and lets you be more of a part of the team, and working with others can be immensely helpful.

That’s my advice, try to make yourself a part of the time. The composer comes on late to the project, so by the time they get there everyone else has been there, so it’s a bit of an extra effort to get to know the filmmaker and the team, but it’s worth it.

What is the best thing about your job?

I love music and I love television/movies, and I get to watch TV/movies all day and write music. I mean, it’s like if my job was eating Reese’s peanut butter cups and all I loved was peanut butter and chocolate. That being said, I’m very blessed to be able to do what I love for a living. But I think most people would probably agree that it’s extremely exciting or rewarding to see the music realized for the first time when you’re in the recording studio with live musicians, where people are really bringing a voice to this idea you’ve been working on for some time. It’s one of the reasons I like orchestrating. As an orchestrater you come on after the music has already been written. And after it’s done, you’re done. You don’t have to stick around and edit or make changes. All the involvement is the music for the musicians. I still enjoy doing orchestrating gigs because of that.

Who are some of your musical influences?

I think some people who work in films that are very specific and niche about what they’re in to and what to bring into the film. Unfortunately, I’m someone that came into film as a result of eclectic things. And that can either be a blessing or a curse.

I studied classical music and jazz as a student. I was given my first opportunity to orchestrate because the composer that I was assisting noticed that I named all my hard drives after contemporary classical composers. He liked that, and thought it meant I knew my stuff, so he brought me on. In addition to this classical background, as a teenager I was really into the blues and I played in Blues bands in high school.

At one point I ended up in military music and then conducting the Ukrainian folk orchestra. A lot of varied, crazy experiences have influenced me. I like to listen to music from a setting or region, rather than a previous film score, so I can be more original and less derivative. I’m always listening to a variety of things so influence can vary based on the day.

