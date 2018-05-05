ENTERTAINMENT
05/05/2018 02:35 pm ET

Conan O'Brien And Bill Hader Play 'God Of War' And We Could Watch This All Day

It's part of the late-night host's "Clueless Gamer" series.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

The video game “God of War” came out for PlayStation 4 on April 20. It’s a Norse mythology-based “hack and slash” game where you play a massive, grizzled man named Kratos. And who better to play such a game than another mythically named gentleman called Conan.

In the latest “Clueless Gamer” segment on his late-night TBS show, Conan O’Brien invites comedian Bill Hader to join him in this epic adventure. They roam the woods carrying around a talking severed head and teaching their video game son to hunt an elk that just came from a rave. 

As one does in a good video game.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Conan O'brien Bill Hader God Of War Video Game
Conan O'Brien And Bill Hader Play 'God Of War' And We Could Watch This All Day
CONVERSATIONS