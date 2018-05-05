The video game “God of War” came out for PlayStation 4 on April 20. It’s a Norse mythology-based “hack and slash” game where you play a massive, grizzled man named Kratos. And who better to play such a game than another mythically named gentleman called Conan.

In the latest “Clueless Gamer” segment on his late-night TBS show, Conan O’Brien invites comedian Bill Hader to join him in this epic adventure. They roam the woods carrying around a talking severed head and teaching their video game son to hunt an elk that just came from a rave.