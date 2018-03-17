Kevin Hart And Conan O’Brien Carbo Load And Then Try Sumo Wrestling

Comedian Kevin Hart is known for his dedication to fitness. On his new web series “What The Fit,” Hart and late-night host Conan O’Brien try the Japanese martial art of sumo wrestling.

First, they hit up a diner, where O’Brien carbo loads for his upcoming sumo training, all while doing whatever he can to embarrass Hart.

Then it’s off to train. We know what you’re thinking: “Wait, Kevin is pretty short and Conan is super skinny. These guys can’t possibly be fit for sumo wrestling.”