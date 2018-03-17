ENTERTAINMENT
03/17/2018 01:22 pm ET

Kevin Hart And Conan O’Brien Carbo Load And Then Try Sumo Wrestling

This is not going to go well.
By Andy McDonald

Comedian Kevin Hart is known for his dedication to fitness. On his new web series “What The Fit,” Hart and late-night host Conan O’Brien try the Japanese martial art of sumo wrestling.

First, they hit up a diner, where O’Brien carbo loads for his upcoming sumo training, all while doing whatever he can to embarrass Hart.

Then it’s off to train. We know what you’re thinking: “Wait, Kevin is pretty short and Conan is super skinny. These guys can’t possibly be fit for sumo wrestling.”

And you are 100 percent correct. They’re terrible. But entertaining!

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
