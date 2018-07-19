Conan's Batman Gets Bullied By Marvel Superheroes In Cafeteria

There’s some serious bullying going on between rival superheroes.
Instead of saving the world, the Marvel gang is too busy picking on Conan O’Brien’s poor ole Batman in the cafeteria for the comedy lead-in from “Conan” Wednesday. The Caped Crusader was seeking out brighter company after leaving the bleak DC table ― but maybe this wasn’t such a good idea.
“DC you later, nerd,” Thor (David Koechner) snickers.
Watch the cosplay goofiness above, as “Conan” celebrated the start of Comic-Con in San Diego. Special props to Keegan-Michael Key’s hilarious Black Panther.