Conan, Colbert And Fallon Try Comedy Collusion

Collusion? There was definitely some of that in the opening of “The Late Show” on Tuesday night when Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien had a video chat.

It all started with Colbert at his desk, finishing the writing of his monologue when Fallon of “The Tonight Show” called him.

“Hey, Lowlife,” Fallon said, using President Donald Trump’s term for Colbert.

“Hey, Lost Soul,” Colbert said, adopting Trump’s name for Fallon.

Colbert told Fallon to “be a man.”

Fallon responded, “What are you up to?”

“I’m busy having no talent,” Colbert said.

At one point, Fallon said of Trump, “I heard he said we’re all no-talent, lowlife lost souls.”

Colbert said, “Well, that’s not right. That’s Conan.” Then he brought Conan onto the call.

Conan seemed to be unaware that Trump was president. Then he advised patience. “Be civil,” Conan said. “If we’re not careful, this thing could start to get ugly.”