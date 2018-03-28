COMEDY
03/28/2018 10:30 am ET

Conan O'Brien Takes Evangelicals To Church With Donald Trump Porn Gag

The host explored claims that evangelicals are "helping to bring porn into the mainstream."
By Lee Moran

Conan O’Brien poked fun at President Donald Trump’s evangelical supporters over claims they are “helping to bring porn into the mainstream” on Tuesday.

The late-night comedian noted how some people were accusing evangelicals of normalizing porn due to their unwavering support of Trump, who allegedly had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

“In response, evangelicals say: We’re in favor of any situation that makes people scream, ‘Oh, God,’” O’Brien quipped.

Check out the segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Conan O'brien Evangelicalism
Conan O'Brien Takes Evangelicals To Church With Donald Trump Porn Gag
CONVERSATIONS