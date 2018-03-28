Conan O’Brien poked fun at President Donald Trump’s evangelical supporters over claims they are “helping to bring porn into the mainstream” on Tuesday.

The late-night comedian noted how some people were accusing evangelicals of normalizing porn due to their unwavering support of Trump, who allegedly had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

“In response, evangelicals say: We’re in favor of any situation that makes people scream, ‘Oh, God,’” O’Brien quipped.