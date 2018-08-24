There's A Place In Japan Known As 'Conan Town,' And Conan O'Brien Has Some Demands

The town of Hokuei, Japan is the birthplace of manga artist Gosho Aoyama. Aoyama created an incredibly popular manga in Japan about a kid sleuth called “Detective Conan.” It’s so popular that some people have taken to calling Hokuei “Conan Town.” It has absolutely nothing to do with late night host Conan O’Brien, but he thinks it’s too great a coincidence.

The character debuted in 1994, just a year after O’Brien hit the airwaves, it’s about a man in a child’s body, and his name is Conan ― case closed!

On his show Thursday night, O’Brien read a note posted on his Facebook timeline by the town’s mayor, asking the late night host to visit. O’Brien agreed to tour the city of Conan Town, but he has a few demands.

He wants 1. a local laundromat named after him, 2. the key to the city and even some of the apartments, and 3. the character’s hair changed to a towering red pompadour.