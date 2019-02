The birds and the bees should have expected this.

Conan O’Brien and guest Nick Kroll from Netflix’s puberty cartoon “Big Mouth” taught a sex education class to high school students on Thursday’s “Conan.” But of course, the two comedians turned the visit into riffs on sperm size, condom use and vagina location.

Many teens may believe they have seen and heard it all ― but O’Brien’s confession about Richard Nixon was probably a first.