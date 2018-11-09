ENTERTAINMENT
11/09/2018 03:59 pm ET

Conan O'Brien Roasts White House For Releasing Its Own 'Comedy Videos'

The late-night host took aim at the apparently doctored video Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

The White House has been the source of so much comedy lately that one comedian is taking it as an invasion of his professional arena. Okay, not really, but late night host Conan O’Brien did have some fun speaking to TMZ recently about CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s heated interaction with President Trump and a White House intern.

“They put out this video today, where it makes it look like he’s karate chopping the intern,” O’Brien said. “So the White House is producing comedy videos. They’re like, infringing on the late night world.”

O’Brien was referring to a video that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out, which was identical to one posted by an Info Wars editor. The video was apparently doctored to make Acosta look more aggressive than he was in real life.

“The White House is churning out really funny stuff right now,” O’Brien said.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Sarah Huckabee Sanders Conan O'brien Jim Acosta
Conan O'Brien Roasts White House For Releasing Its Own 'Comedy Videos'
CONVERSATIONS