Conan O’Brien paid tribute to astute advertisers who tied their products to the royal wedding with his own set of spoof ads.
In a clip shared online Tuesday, the late-night TV host used imagery from Saturday’s ceremony to hawk energy drinks for kids, a divorce attorney and cold sore treatment.
O’Brien also poked fun at himself with a promo for his own show.
Check out the clip above.
