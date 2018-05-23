COMEDY
Conan O'Brien Muscles In On The Royal Wedding With His Own Spoof Ads

"Notice anything different about this royal wedding?"
By Lee Moran

Conan O’Brien paid tribute to astute advertisers who tied their products to the royal wedding with his own set of spoof ads.

In a clip shared online Tuesday, the late-night TV host used imagery from Saturday’s ceremony to hawk energy drinks for kids, a divorce attorney and cold sore treatment.

O’Brien also poked fun at himself with a promo for his own show.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
