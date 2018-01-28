Conan Visits Haiti To Get A History Lesson And Prove Trump Wrong

“If the president doesn’t like them, they must be wonderful people,” Conan O’Brien quips in a video from his recent trip to Haiti.

The talk show host, who has a history of taking his program to foreign countries, headed to Haiti after President Donald Trump reportedly referred to it and various African nations as “shithole” countries. Though Trump denied the report, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who was at the Jan. 11 meeting in question, confirmed those comments.

The president’s remarks drew outrage, with some members of the House of Representatives even introducing a resolution to censure Trump over his “hateful, discriminatory and racist” comments.