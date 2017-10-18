Michael Ernest Sweet, Contributor
Coney Island Street Photography

For seven years, between 2010 and 2017, I roamed the beaches and boardwalks of Coney Island with a camera. It was a great time in my career as a street photographer. Coney Island is a special place for photographers - all the greats have been there (or so it seems) and I wanted to see what all the buzz was about. I soon found out. Coney Island is a special place with a special energy - an energy I’m not sure one could anywhere else in the whole word. Coney Island is, well, iconic. Here are some of my photographs from those years.

Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet
Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet is a Canadian award-winning writer and former street photographer. He is the author of two full-length street photography monographs, The Human Fragment and Michael Sweet’s Coney Island, both from Brooklyn Arts Press. He lives in New York City.

