Coney Island Street Photography

For seven years, between 2010 and 2017, I roamed the beaches and boardwalks of Coney Island with a camera. It was a great time in my career as a street photographer. Coney Island is a special place for photographers - all the greats have been there (or so it seems) and I wanted to see what all the buzz was about. I soon found out. Coney Island is a special place with a special energy - an energy I’m not sure one could anywhere else in the whole word. Coney Island is, well, iconic. Here are some of my photographs from those years.