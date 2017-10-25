Confession of a Politically Precocious Cub Scout

Politically precocious Cub Scouts are in the news this week, and here is a story from when I was one. It's really a story about adults and how we help children grow into adults.

A new governor of Massachusetts was elected when I was in fifth grade. During his campaign, he had run a divisive ad that mocked my hometown, and made it seem like everyone who lived there lived in a mansion. Even as a 10-year-old, I knew this was not true. When my fifth grade teacher gave us an assignment to write a letter to an elected official, I chose to write a letter to the Governor-Elect, congratulating him on his victory but complaining about the ad. When I finished the letter, I wrote my return address, including a joke from the campaign, signing off "Beverly, Taxachusetts." I wasn't coached on this - it was something I had heard and used it without knowing really what it meant.

Maybe my teacher saw my lame joke before she mailed the letter, and maybe she sent our letters on without even looking at them. But, either way, she let our letters speak for themselves, and sent them as they were.

My letter was one of the few that received a response. It came in an engraved envelope and on crisp new letterhead from the office of the Governor-Elect. In it, he thanked me for my note. He graciously apologized for the ad, and meekly wrote that he didn't like the ad much himself. At the bottom of the letter was his confident and elegant signature below a final paragraph in which he wrote that he hoped that after a few years maybe people wouldn't call our great state "Taxachusetts" anymore.

It may have been my silly and disrespectful joke that caught someone's attention in the Governor-elect's office that prompted his writing me back. Anyway, it was all handled very nicely and with kindness.

Prior to receiving his response, I didn't like the Governor-elect much and remember being more favorable towards the two opponents he had defeated.

Honestly, I was embarrassed at my joke the moment I realized that our letters were going to be mailed. I was embarrassed that the Governor-elect had noticed it. And I'm embarrassed still for having made the Taxachusetts joke at all. It was dumb. But the adults all handled it in the best way possible. They let a smart/dumb fifth grader be who he was - just a fifth grader, figuring out how the world works. How to use adult words and 'grown-up' jokes. I am grateful that I didn't face any adverse consequences for my disrespect.

Today I work in politics, and have advised candidates, mayors, members of congress, and five governors. I am also a Cubmaster for my son's Cub Scout pack. I love that our Cub Scouts engage with our elected officials not just because it is a requirement for a hard-earned Scout badge, but because we know it is so important that our young people learn how our government works. Few young people get this lesson so early.

I keep the Governor-elect's letter in an album, and I love it, but I rarely show it to anyone because I'm still embarrassed that I had made that joke and that the Governor-elect had taken note of it. I should take my own advice and cut myself a break.

We all benefit when we treat one another with respect and kindness, when we help one another at all times, when we are friendly and courteous to those we serve and who serve us. And we have to understand that a fifth grader is going through a lot trying to figure all of that out. As adults helping young people learn, we ought always be kind and nurture our children's interest in the world and in our government.

It didn't take me long to find that cool letter. I had to do my best to get over my decades-old embarrassment and post it.