Confessions of a Former Miss America Judge

The revelations which led to the suspension and resignation of Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell, the President/COO and Board members were sickening and sad. A Huffington Post report uncovered Mr. Haskell had exchanged vulgar and demeaning internal emails including name-calling, slut-shaming and fat-shaming of former Miss America winners. The behavior felt like an uncomfortable extension of the seemingly daily barrage of national #MeToo revelations. They were also personally painful to me. I was late to the Miss America party and I arrived as a skeptic. In 2009, I was invited to be one of the judges for the Miss America competition taking place on January 24 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The event required a weeklong commitment. I took time off work, believing it would be an easy and relaxing assignment. After all, how tough could it be to judge a beauty pageant? It was the first of several assumptions that I held about the event which were ultimately proven to be false.

That the contestants would be beautiful was hardly a leap of faith. Each and every one of them was striking and attractive. Prior to leaving for the week, my then twenty year old daughter had even studied the photos and bios of the contestants and pointed out the woman she believed would be my favorite. She was right from a purely physical perspective but that woman was not my choice for Miss America. I learned that looks were hardly determinative in choosing who should ultimately take the crown. Sam Haskell greeted all of the judges by stressing, in no uncertain terms, that this was not a typical beauty pageant. We were told that our choice for Miss America must demonstrate intelligence, strength, confidence and character as well as poise and beauty. All of us took those marching orders to heart in the following days, which involved numerous and exhaustive interview sessions as each of the contestants faced the panel. We then spent hours discussing and whittling down the field in the various rounds of the competition leading up to the night of the broadcast. The CEO’s apparent commitment to those principles made it all the more painful to reconcile his disturbing emails about the contestants. I felt a sense of betrayal along with the women who were so blatantly disrespected.