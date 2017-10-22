Confessions of a Super Totally Devoted Author-Fangirl

I’m her biggest fan and I’ve read everything she’s ever written every book and article and essay and blog and letter to the editor and tweet. Because you just know that nobody but nobody retweets her tweets as often as I do or writes as many comments and gives her as many Likes and Hearts and funny gifs as I do on Facebook, so that’s why I know for sure that she’s going to blurb my first novel. I dedicated it to her which was so cool am I right? I even borrowed the title of her first book, I mean, who wouldn’t want a tribute like that especially since some of her reviews weren’t, well, as good as they could be but who’s counting and reviewers are all asswipes anyway. We have so much in common, too, we’re both divorced from cheating bastard SOB husbands who never appreciated everything we did for them and went out and found brainless skanks who probably started cheating on them already but don’t get me started— She must be really crazy busy because even though I sent her the book through her agent and I’ve written to her five times asking for a blurb and posted on her Facebook wall a bunch of times and messaged her, the only thing she said was that she’d get to it when she wasn’t touring or writing and let me know if she thought she could. I mean I get that she’s really really busy being famous and winning awards and going on talk shows and spending time on her own books. Though with all due respect I really wish she’d stop wearing those short sleeves because her upper arms could use some liposuction and if she doesn’t what would be wrong with just keeping her arms down and not waving them around so much? I sent her some makeup tips too because she could be a lot prettier if she put some effort into it, but then I guess she cares more about publishing a book almost every year and why shouldn’t she because they’re great I mean so much better than Jane Austen or George Eliot or dead writers and they speak to so many women like me who want to be like her but like better if you know what I mean, but I sincerely wish she would just get off her ass and say yes or no about blurbing my novel which I put so much effort into and my book group thinks it’s completely amazing and that was way before we had the cheesecake and Moscato. Okay maybe we had one glass. I keep talking about it on my Facebook page and hers and keep telling everyone how much I admire her and how great her blurb is gonna be and you’d think she’d get the message already. I don’t see why she doesn’t respond to Facebook chat or email on her web page anymore I mean how much time does it take to write a few lines or at least tell me when she’s going to do the blurb I mean without people like us devoted fans she’d be nothing, right? I even said to her I said she should feel free to do any editing on my manuscript she wanted because I’d be honored if she felt like changing character names or adding plot twists or whatever since she’s been such a great influence on me after all and you’d think she’d be grateful that I’m giving her this chance to show the world what kind of a generous, giving, kind author she could be unlike most stuck-up snotty writers who don’t even really care about the people who buy their books and they know who they are don’t they am I right? Let’s face facts she should feel honored that a fan trusts her that much with their own work and isn’t worried about any of it getting stolen and think of the publicity I mean hey we could even do a book tour together omigod we would so totally rock and I could help her choose some more flattering colors like she really deserves because sometimes she looks so sallow on TV but maybe it’s the divorce and all and I really shouldn’t judge...do you want another Margarita?