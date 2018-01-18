Confidence Is Key: Meet the Female Entrepreneur Helping Fellow Businesswomen Unlock their Full Potential

After yet another day of mental setbacks at work, Nancy Castro found herself crying on the couch at home, alone, and questioning herself worth yet again. She had climbed mountains to get to her position in Human Resources, sacrificing her personal life and relationships, and deep down she knew she was good at her job. However, every time her seniors questioned her decisions, she found herself succumbing to that nasty little mental monster we have all met before, self-doubt. She longed to be one of the self-assured, powerful, determined (and fashionable!) women her seniors appeared to be but she was stuck in a rut of negativity and was beginning to lose hope for herself and for her future career.

Nancy recalls, ‘I felt as though all of my hard work was slipping away and that I would never be able to reach my full potential if I didn’t make a big change.

So, she took a deep breath, pulled herself together and took a leap of faith.

After attending a motivational speaking event, she reached out to the speaker, who had multiple businesses of great variety, for advice. From here blossomed a sublime business partnership. He gave her an ultimatum, described by Nancy as a blessing in disguise, which forced her to take her first entrepreneurial risk and start her own HR consultancy firm. He had the contacts and entrepreneurial experience, and she had the work ethic and determination. It was the perfect partnership.

Tragically, at the age of 33, he passed away. After nights spent working together in the hospital in his final days, Nancy was back to square one questioning whether she would ever be able to pursue this business alone, whilst grieving the loss of an incredible mentor, partner and friend.

Fast forward to what could only be described as a rollercoaster 7 years, based in the thriving Dubai, Nancy Castro is a positive, confident force to be reckoned with but in the most approachable way possible - and armed with a killer wardrobe. After closing the HR consultancy, Nancy is now Founder and Executive Director of The Center of Confidence, and her days are filled with helping ambitious businesswomen and female entrepreneurs realize their own potential, lock away self-doubt once and for all and be the strong, successful women they set out to be. Oh, and she can also help them dress that way, too.

So, what changed? A pivotal trip to France with her spiritual mentor opened Nancy’s mind both soulfully and in business. Surrounded by supportive people and being in a state of bliss, she began a defining journey of self-care and self-love. Nancy defines the trip as a transformative soulful awakening, where she became aware of her role on this Earth as both a student and an empowering teacher. After a defining soulful experience atop Le Mont Saint-Michel in France, where she found herself to hold a gift of communicating spiritually, she was both aware of herself worth and capabilities, and at peace - a state of mind that had been previously buried by her relentless self-doubt.

‘I was finally able to quiet my mind, and to be present in every moment with no worry of the future or attachment to the past.’