Congress Must Trump the White House

So here we stand, arguably on the precipice of World War III but certainly witnessing the slow disintegration of rationality, sensitivity, and sensibility. The Trump experiment will surely secure an ignoble place in history as a time when the greatest democracy on Earth sold its soul. How many souls will be sacrificed is unknown as of this writing but surely the soul of the nation is being irreparably compromised and quite possibly destroyed.

Let there be no mistake this is happening on the watch of a political party that controls the effective levers of power yet stubbornly adheres to a bond of political self-interest that is both illusionary and potentially suicidal. The Republican Party continues to cling to the illusion that power at any cost in the short term is preferable to long-term survivability. So it is with the greatest sense of pathetic irony that such delusion will come crashing down upon their heads sooner rather than later.

To “strike a Faustian bargain” is to be willing to sacrifice anything to satisfy a limitless desire for knowledge or power (The American Heritage® New Dictionary of Cultural Literacy, Third Edition). The Faustian bargain that the Grand Old Party has struck with Donald Trump and his Rasputin (Steve Bannon) has revealed itself to be a dagger thrust into the heart of a political establishment that no longer harbors any thoughts of societal advancement, cares not one wit for public service premised upon cherished principles of conservatism, nor adheres to a concept of egalitarianism, equality, or justice. It is simply a marriage of convenience.

But how could things have been any different. After all, Trump telegraphed his inauthenticity prominently and constantly in his bid for office. This is a man who enthusiastically quoted the lyrics of a song inspired by Aesop’s fable of the Farmer and the Viper and released as a song under the title of “The Snake.” Trump derived great meaning from this song but evidently did not see how it might apply to him. Having remembered the song from my youth I could only shudder that it was the Donald’s sick way of revealing his true character. He is the snake!

The lyrics tell of a woman who rescues a snake from the wild, takes it home, treats it with kindness and saves its life only to be poisoned by it after it recovers. When she asks why the snake would turn on her he replies “Shut up silly woman…he said with a grin, You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in!” So basically it is our fault. Empathy, in Trumpworld, is viewed as a fool’s vice wrapped in the skin of virtue. In Trump’s world we are all silly women.

The question is not how we got here but how we get out of the box we are in. As improbable as it may seem to realistic practitioners or knowledgeable observers of the American political system there is a slim chance that we may yet be able to extricate ourselves from the gordian knot we find ourselves in.

First and foremost the Republican leadership must seriously divorce itself from the narrow bonds that are strangling it. If Tennessee Senator Bob Corker has shone sufficient light upon the dangers that lurk in the mindless occupant of the Oval Office then follow his lead. Second, the leadership of both major political parties must strike a compact that major issues will be settled the old fashioned way, through deliberative legislative process and compromise. Third, there must be immediate action to pass and override any Presidential veto on legislation restricting his ability to initiate a nuclear confrontation and violate legislation through the abuse of executive orders.

Together Republicans and Democrats in Congress must reestablish their province and prerogative over legislative matters. This is how our democratic process was intended to work in the first place. They must also be primed to act expeditiously upon the recommendations of the Special Counsel, be prepared to process articles of impeachment if necessary, prosecute to the fullest those who have committed acts of treason through collusion with foreign governments, and show the world that rationality and maturity have been restored to the nation.

When you think about it it seems both simplistic and common sensical. It will be difficult cutting loose of the bindings that have choked our system and rendered it dysfunctional over the past several decades, but truly this is the American spirit in action. In a very real way Trump’s flirtation with deconstruction of the administrative state and destruction of moral authority could actually serve as a catalyst for resuscitation of the guiding principles so carefully outlined in our Constitution.