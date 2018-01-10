Congressman Trolls Trump With Introduction Of 'Stable Genius Act'

President Donald Trump’s weekend boast that he’s a “very stable genius” has inspired the naming of new legislation.
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) on Tuesday introduced the “Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act.”
It’s otherwise known as the “STABLE GENIUS Act.”
In the highly unlikely event the measure passes, it would require all presidential candidates to undergo medical examinations to determine their health and mental stability. Results would be made public.
The act’s name is a reference to Trump’s description of himself, and his capacity to govern, in a series of tweets on Saturday:
“The president believes he is a ‘stable genius.’ I do not,” Boyle said in a statement. “President Trump’s reckless, erratic behavior has exposed a critical flaw in our existing election process.”
Boyle said that “before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as president of the United States.”
“While it is necessary to take the current president’s concerning behavior seriously and I support legislation to address these ongoing concerns, I believe we must also be proactive and do all we can to ensure a situation like this does not arise again,” he added.