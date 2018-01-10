Congressman Trolls Trump With Introduction Of 'Stable Genius Act'

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) on Tuesday introduced the “Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act.”

It’s otherwise known as the “STABLE GENIUS Act.”

In the highly unlikely event the measure passes, it would require all presidential candidates to undergo medical examinations to determine their health and mental stability. Results would be made public.

The President believes he is a "stable genius." I do not. Today, I introduced the



Act to ensure that Presidential candidates are fit to lead. pic.twitter.com/ZalCqySlo8 — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) January 9, 2018

The act’s name is a reference to Trump’s description of himself, and his capacity to govern, in a series of tweets on Saturday:

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“The president believes he is a ‘stable genius.’ I do not,” Boyle said in a statement. “President Trump’s reckless, erratic behavior has exposed a critical flaw in our existing election process.”

Boyle said that “before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as president of the United States.”