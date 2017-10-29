Connected Car Tech Expert Says Thanks to AI OEMs can now truly become premium

Artificial intelligence is one of the trending topics today in the technology market. I have interviewed Alexander Dimchenko who is a CSO of BrightBox to find out more about AI and the industry as Alexander is an expert in the technology sector and has strong IT development and management.

As an expert in information technologies, could you explain for beginners what is the benefit of AI and what are the areas where AI would maximize business performance?

The main use of artificial intelligence is to replace human activity in some Spheres which were not previously amenable to algorithmic treatment. The principle behind systems based on artificial intelligence technology is that these systems are initially trained on a very large quantity of determinate data which are operating on the basis of automatically acknowledged data. This means that they do not operate according to a formalized algorithm developed by a human being in advance. Some people find artificial intelligence frightening because of this particular reason.

We don't quite know exactly how AI is operating, even when it's been trained by our data that we provide. The decisions that system makes might not be the ones we would have anticipated. But if we simply train these systems, enrich them with new data, and ask them to perform human tasks then AI systems will eventually allow us to speed up our business operations a thousandfold.

Moreover, decisions based on artificial intelligence can help us to improve the quality of the goods and services that we provide and make them cheaper too.

There have been a lot of talks that AI is not meant for every industry. What is your opinion on that? In fact, could you tell which industries, in particular, AI would benefit the most, so business owners could already start thinking about AI implementations?

AI systems work like a human brain. If there's no data, there's no intelligence. This applies to any industry in which has no data, or simply it's just impossible to extract any information or direct human activity in any way. It would be very difficult to build AI systems in these fields. This pertains primarily to a creative work environment. It's simply not possible to formalize new ideas. Yes, artificial intelligence can draw pictures and compose music, but it has to be provided with the appropriate techniques first. Today you can ask an artificial intelligence to draw a picture in a realist or cubist style, but artificial intelligence can't draw something new, but the number of potential variations can be enormous.

This applies to retail industry, including automobiles. AI-based solutions are becoming widespread in medicine, especially diagnostic medicine, which could lead to a major improvement in people's quality of life. For instance, a diagnosis which is trying to identify diseases in their early stages can obviously be performed by AI-based solutions. In the auto industry and the transportation sector as a whole, the number of routine operations that could be performed by robots and AI is so huge that these technologies are bound to become very valuable and very widely used. These are the three industries that can benefit from AI the most.

As you are involved in the car industry business, developing AI technologies, could you share some insights how AI impacts car industry and are there any possible risks are out there that people are not aware of?

The automotive industry is collecting more and more data about their customers, but targeting in marketing which is based mostly on online data and not the data coming from connected cars. It's time to change the way how automobiles are selling works, services, parts, accessories and even re-purchasing a new car based on driver's behavior.

Additionally, we can get real knowledge how cars are in use to optimize dealership offerings for the end customers without any hustle around “hypotheses” about their needs. Recently we announced our new solution – Remoto AI based system. So, we’re using Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to create recommendations for the customers based on their telematics data coming in. Each connected car unit generates up to 8.7M records - over 2.3M car status entries on the avg., it is about 90T of raw binary data. At the core of Remoto AI is the idea of clustering people basing on their drivings. In the end, we are just matching drivers to the recommendations. For instance, if a customer has a record of driving aggressively at night, it may make sense to offer them new tires optimized for these particular conditions or 19-inch wheels.

The majority of entrepreneurs and experts, as well as some academics who pay close attention to public's opinion, have been talking about the high risks involved in implementing artificial intelligence. I don't count myself among them, in fact, I don't think there are any serious risks involved at all. Because, in the end, there are always other solutions that can counter AI systems. For example, there are emergency braking systems for cars. They're not based on artificial intelligence, but rather on linear algorithms. When the vehicle is in motion and a pedestrian approaches, it comes to a sharp stop. Systems of this kind will also be developed and will also work, and they will place limits on what robots and AI can do.

In your company, Bright Box, you have been using AI and machine learning for a while, could you share some insights how machine learning and AI help you to automate your business process and are it Really worth time and money to invest into IT department? Is there a tangible outcome using AI and machine learning for companies?

It is very important to understand that AI is data and without data, there is no AI. When a company wants to implement AI solutions, the first thing you need is to be certain that you have data sources and mechanisms to collect it. The sums invested in collecting and processing data are usually rather large. The process of collecting unstructured data is very laborious and expensive. However, if you have data, the barriers to entering the field are smaller. This refers first and foremost to people who specialize in data science since there aren't that many specialists in this area. So when choosing a solution, you need to rely on a company that has experience in implementation and development and a team of data science specialists.

We are confident that in our case the use of AI can improve customer care and boost customer loyalty. Thanks to this dramatic loyalty boost, auto manufacturers can now truly become premium auto manufacturers, in fact, many of them want to become premium auto manufacturers. The use of these systems and technologies can enable these manufacturers to raise their customer service to the premium level. This can lead to better results in business indicators such as margin and market share. Improving customer care means that cars start taking care of people. To a larger extent, the company that manufactures the car at the same time acts as a service company. For instance, a vehicle might warm itself up because it knows its owner's schedule. As soon as he leaves the office and gets to the parking lot, it's ready to go.

If a non-IT company wanted to start implementing AI technologies, what could you recommend for starters? What is the best approach to start implementing AI and how does it work?

In my opinion, any company that isn't an IT company needs to become one. It's a matter of your business approach. The traditional approach towards doing business is obsolete. IT companies have a special approach regarding organizing people, teams, and procedures that have proved its effectiveness in profit and revenue terms. Today the IT business is one of the most profitable business sectors.

As for the recommendation, I would say that including IT people in your team and immersing them in your traditional business processes can lead your company to a better performance result. Also, in my opinion, companies should have people with IT knowledge working in sales and marketing.