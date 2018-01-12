Connectedness: Mentorship as Advocacy

In honor of National Mentoring Month 2018

On a panel about mentoring at the 2017 MLA Annual Convention, a WOC professor from Princeton described a concept she labeled "wo-mentoring;" the idea that your mentorship network is not just the people on your academic writing committees or “just” your advisor, but an amazing extended network that serves different purposes in your life. As long as you maintain your connections, you may save yourself from severing your life from helpful “olive branches.” A network of mentors can sustain you as you experience successes and struggles rather than going it alone. Early in my career as a student, I was fortunate to secure an incredible mentor, who convinced me that pursuing my PhD in English was possible, fulfilling, and profitable as a career. But he was more than just a mentor, however, he became and remained an advocate of the type of scholar I wanted to be and the meaningful work I aimed to pursue. He also connected me to other advocates who leaned in to become my mentors and further my own agenda. This allowed me to have a sustainable level of self-advocacy, enough to then become a mentor too for other women like me.

My mentorship network does not just consist of professors. I am also connected to peers and colleagues who foster mutually beneficial relationships, and to people outside of the academy, some who work within my community. I’m also connected to my own mentees who inspire me. These connections establish a diverse network of individuals with opportunities to create collaborative partnerships and have motivated me to continue discovering alternative modes of success.

Many of my strongest mentoring relationships have occurred outside of my institution. A prominent Latina professor from CUNY and I developed a strong relationship as she assisted me with my training in Latina Studies scholarship and guided me to meet other engaging and dynamic #LatinasInAcademia. I have developed relationships with other young Latina scholars, such as an amazing young Latina, who is now a PhD student at UT Austin and was initially ambivalent about pursuing a doctorate. My relationship with her pushed me to keep succeeding, as a mentor, even when I felt discouraged, to demonstrate the value of the degree.

While it may sound as though I've simply detailed a list of some personal relationships that I've fostered over the years, this is how you begin to recognize and cultivate your network. Mentorship is a relationship with someone whom you trust to give you guidance, and, sometimes those relationships become personal. It is in those moments that mentorship truly connects individuals, transforming links that were based on career and scholarship into personal investment and pride.

In every relationship, though, there are boundaries and expectations. Here are some of the things I’ve learned through my mentoring relationships, in my roles as both mentor and mentee.

· Your mentor is there to guide you, not tell you what to do or hold your hand. You lead your own life and your own career, and most mentors can only guide you by their own experiences, which may or may not relate to your circumstances and challenges.

· Your mentor is not responsible for your decisions. It is not their job to tell you how to do everything right. Every person has a different journey. If a mentor isn't serving your best interests, then it is up to you to find another person who is willing to help you.

· Your mentor will not know everything about anything. Try to understand your mentor's limits and capabilities. For example, if you have a question about exploring careers outside the academy, you might want to seek out someone who has taken that journey. A great mentor will help you expand your network by connecting or encouraging you to connect with someone who can lend that expertise, if possible.

· Mentor/mentee relationships should not be a burden. These relationships should be fruitful and nurturing. At times, mentors may have too much on their plate to assist you with a given task, but you should have the ability to tap into other resources in your network.

· Collaboration is a healthy benefit of mentoring relationships. Collaboration can take many forms, such as co-teaching, co-authoring and co-conferencing. Faculty should make it easy for students to reach out to them about potential collaborations or reach out to mentees they’d like to work with.

· A strong network is critical when you begin applying for jobs. Your network thinks of you first for opportunities and expanded connections. During my PhD program, I had nurtured and maintained connections outside of academia. When a career opportunity at Strategy Arts—an impact consulting firm—popped up and called to me, I could “tap” those connections for referrals and background expertise in this new field. I believe sustaining those connections helped me “get me the job.”

Through my integrated web of mentoring relationships, I have not only secured a network. My mentors and mentees become colleagues, friends, and even, in some cases, “family.” They have become integral to my survival inside and outside of academia, branches of a tree that have sprouted leaves and blossomed flowers to sustain my presence, personally and professionally.

Follow these hashtags this month to be connected to mentorship: #MentorIRL and #ThankYourMentor on Jan. 25th!