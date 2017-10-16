Connecting People With Disabilities To Parks: A Q&A with Toad&Co CEO Gordon Seabury

In 1945, our country’s leaders decided to dedicate a week to celebrating the myriad contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

Since then, that week has been expanded to a month, and at the National Park Foundation, we’re thinking about people with disabilities year-round through our partnerships with incredible companies and organizations like Toad&Co and Wilderness Inquiry.

In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, I sat down with Toad&Co CEO Gordon Seabury to reflect on our shared visions and how come providing inclusive, meaningful experiences is so important.

WILL SHAFROTH: How does Toad&Co collaborate with the National Park Foundation?

GORDON SEABURY: In 2016, we teamed up with the National Park Foundation to celebrate the National Park Service Centennial and increase awareness of the importance of public lands access for all Americans. We provided grant funding for a programmatic partnership with the National Park Foundation, Wilderness Inquiry, and Toad&Co's Social Venture Partners at Search for Adventure to provide over 1,000 people with disabilities with meaningful outdoor experiences in America's national parks. We activated the program as a road tour to 10 cities with Wilderness Inquiry's Canoemobile, which carried six accessible-friendly canoes. At each stop, local organizations that provide support services for people with disabilities participated in day-long events that included training, outdoor activities, and some time on the water. In many cases, this was the participants’ first experience in America's national parks and on the water. Talk about inspiration and empowerment that we too often take for granted.

Greg Lais, Wilderness Inquiry Everyone celebrates being on the water at Lake George.

SHAFROTH: Why are efforts to make parks more accessible to people with disabilities important?

SEABURY: The great outdoors and our beautiful National Park System are both inspiring and a meaningful contributor to our individual health and well-being. As with many of the programs and priorities that we as a socially responsible brand undertake for the disabilities community, our partnership with the National Park Foundation and Wilderness Inquiry focused on providing inclusive and meaningful life experiences. Sharing the activities and beautiful places we have had the privilege to enjoy both personally and professionally as members of the outdoor industry community comes natural. Working with the National Park Foundation to create a vision for how our mission could align with the 2016 National Park Service Centennial was a joint effort and the results speak for themselves. The participation and lasting impact of these events have changed the communities, organizations, and people they touched.

Greg Lais, Wilderness Inquiry All smiles as the group prepares for a day on the water.

SHAFROTH: How did you get inspired to introduce adults with disabilities to the great outdoors?

SEABURY: It all goes back to partnering with the great people at Search in Chicago 20 years ago to create our joint social venture partnership. Our ultimate vision was always to provide outdoor access and adventure to people with disabilities. The partnership mission was threefold:

provide meaningful life and outdoor experiences in mainstream society; follow environmentally responsible practices and principles; and grow awareness about the importance of the often overlooked and undervalued disability population.

Programs and partners like this one with the National Park Foundation fully embody the principles of this mission.

Julie Storck, Wilderness Inquiry Students from the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing enjoy a Canoemobile experience in Boston.

SHAFROTH: If you had two sentences to entice somebody who has never been to a national park to visit, what would you say?

SEABURY: The first visit to a national park is a life changing experience. Parks are both breathtaking and heart-filling, and by visiting these incredible places, we show our gratitude to those that had the vision to protect and preserve them for us and generations to come.