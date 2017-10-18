Connecting the Dots of Conservation Using Pipe Cleaners and Popsicle Sticks

I take every opportunity to engage my daughters – Maeve, 11, and Brigid, 8 – in my work, because I do this work for them. Wildlife conservation is my passion, and I want them to understand from an early age the value of wildlife and our role in ensuring a secure future for the species we love. We have spent many a dinnertime and bedtime talking about the critically endangered vaquita and the threat of bycatch that has led to their near extinction; the vicious poaching of rhinos and elephants for trade in their horns and tusks; and, of course, the majestic tiger and the multitude of threats they face in the wild, from habitat destruction to poaching for the illegal trade in their skins and bones. These two young girls could probably school most adults in the intricacies and nuances of wildlife conservation.

Many kids have an innate curiosity about animals that propels them to learn more about their favorites, but the complex threats facing them, like those I talk about with my girls at home, can be difficult to grasp. Maeve and Brigid have their own personal conservationist to teach them about these important issues – me. But it’s not possible for me or my fellow conservationists to reach every student, so we’re putting the power to be the conservationist in the hands of parents and teachers. World Wildlife Fund’s free educational resource, Wild Classroom, connects parents and teachers with the materials they need to help children explore and understand the natural world around them. Using species as an engaging entry point, Wild Classroom introduces the more complicated issues affecting them through discussions and learning activities aligned to US national education standards.

When my colleagues asked if I’d be willing to pilot Wild Classroom’s first installment, a tiger-themed toolkit of educational resources, I was happy to oblige. Maeve, Brigid, and I tried out the science activity – “The Missing Piece.” The activity’s goal is to convey the tiger’s critical role in its ecosystem and the negative consequences that would result from its absence - or extinction.

We started with a pre-activity discussion about what an ecosystem is and the interdependence of all an ecosystem’s parts. Then we moved on to the brainstorming exercise, where the girls listed out things they do every day, like brushing their teeth, going to school, doing homework, and eating dinner. Next, they listed the things they need do those things, like water, toothpaste, school bus, gas, paper, food, money, and many more. Not surprisingly, there were a lot of silly suggestions and a lot of laughs.

We also talked about the interdependence of those things – like the fact that we need energy to do homework, to get energy we need to eat, and to eat we need money to buy food. All those things depend on each other to function, just as an ecosystem depends on all its component parts. More than any part of the activity, this helped to drive the concept home.

© Leigh Henry / WWF-US Listing the things they need to do daily activities helped the girls understand the interdependence of habitats.

The activity required Maeve and Brigid to build the tallest structure they could out of common materials such as popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, and tape. The girls took this assignment seriously, challenging themselves to do the best possible job. Next, they were tasked to replicate that same structure, but with one component taken out of the mix – the tape! Needless to say, that caused some frustration, but the activity’s metaphor was received loud and clear. Taking one component, like tape, out of the structure made it quite impossible to stand stable, just as eliminating apex predators, like tigers, out of an ecosystem can cause the whole thing to collapse.