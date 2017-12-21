Connecting to Hellenism: An Interview with Paul Kotrotsios, Founder and Publisher of the Hellenic News of America (HNA)

Honorees and sponsors of the 30th Anniversary of the Hellenic News of America

One of the most charming and dynamic families I know are the Kotrotsioses from Philadelphia. Paul Kotrotsios is founder and publisher of the Hellenic News of America (HNA). He and his lovely wife, Linda, and their three daughters, Aphrodite, Stavroula, and Ioanna, have always welcomed me to their events.

While in Paros, Greece, this summer, I happened to post on Facebook, and Aphrodite Kotrotsios posted back, saying she was in Paros. We decided to meet for a drink after dinner. As “tourists,” my friend Cameron and I walked around the village of Naoussa looking for a new place to eat. Would we go to our usual watering hole of Yemeni? Or try something new. We tried something new and there was Aphrodite with her dad, mom, and whole group of friends. Paul introduced us to everyone. It was such a coincidence that we all reconnected again.

“Would you come to our 30th anniversary of the Hellenic News of America?” Paul asked. Paul is such a vibrant personality, so he is very hard to resist.“Of course,” I said. I had attended several events of his in the past, including the Hermes Expo International in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which inspires trade relations between Greece and America.

On November 12, 2017, I attended the 30th anniversary of the Hellenic News of America at the Merion of Cinnaminson, New Jersey. I once again realized that the magic in Paul is being able to bring so many people together in support of the Greek culture and heritage. By inviting you in, he is actually helping you to connect with your spirit—the Greek spirit of meeting, coming together, sharing ideas and making new friends.

With the age of the Internet sweeping over all of us, Paul reminds us that human connectivity—speaking to one another in person—is a part of our fabric and ultimately results in our own happiness. I was thrilled to be at the event and share in the celebration with Paul and his family, as well as all the supporters from the 7 State Area. I took the opportunity to do an interview with Paul that it is now my pleasure to share with you.

Dorie: You are the founder and publisher of the Hellenic News of America. How did you find something that you are so passionate about?

Paul: I am from Epirus, Greece, next to Ioannina, where “OXI” was pronounced. (Oxi Day honors Greece’s courageous resistance during World War II.) I received my graduate degree from University of Thessaloniki. Then I went to Germany. At the time, you had to wait 16 to 18 months to enter into the system for a master’s degree. My parents worked in Germany after migrating from Greece in the late 1960s. So instead of waiting, I came to America to pursue my MBA from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I had two choices: Go back to Greece and serve in the army, or go to America to finish my education. I chose the second. I finished my MBA program. Parallel to that I was working at the Greek Radio Network of America and became general manager. I introduced the newspaper seven years later. There was a vacuum in the Greek American community for Greek news, and we realized it. We said, “Let’s promote the Greek Americans, whatever they are doing in this region.” So we started on the East Coast; then we went national and now international.

Dorie: What are some of the highlights of your coverage in Hellenic News of America?

Paul: One of our greatest highlights was covering the Dukakis campaign for president of the United States. Michael Dukakis, one of the longest-serving governors of Massachusetts, was the Democratic Party’s nominee in 1988. Just after we introduced the newspaper, we put on the front page the famous message that his sister, actress Olympia Dukakis, pronounced onstage after accepting an Oscar for Supporting Actress in 1988: “OK, Michael, Let’s Go!” Another important fact is that I helped him in becoming qualified in the state of Pennsylvania to run for president. I worked on the Dukakis campaign, and I continue to work on the campaigns of other Greek Americans and philhellenes. I don’t know if they end up being successful or not, but I always help them or try to do fund-raisers when I can. For example, a most recent example is that we did fund-raisers for attorney Bill Matsikoudis of Jersey City who was running for city mayor. What business do I have from going from Philadelphia to Jersey City? But he is a Greek American, and I know him over the past 12 years. I know the person, I interacted with him. We went to Thessaloniki together on a trade mission. When he ran for office, no one was moving to do a campaign or fund-raiser. I told him I would do one. He was not successful this time (as he was defeated by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop), but I hope in the future he will be. He is going to have a bright future. Another highlight was a result of my visit to Greece to see my mother about two and a half years ago. It was the second anniversary memorial service for my father. My father had passed away, and I was visiting my mother for over a week. During that time, my mother said, “Can you do me a favor?”I said, “Yes, anything you need.”“Can you take me to Konitsa?” (a town in Ioannina Prefecture in Epirus, Greece), so I drove her to Konitsa. Before we went there, she told me to stop by the supermarket to purchase a few things and then to go to the bakery, to purchase a few more. The back seats of the car were filled. We went up there, and we went to a senior home. They thought I was the driver because they saw my father’s car, which I was driving. My mom said, “This is my son Pavlos from America,” and everyone from the senior home came to greet me. They invited us in and unloaded the stuff. They told him of the needs of their institution. The next day, my mom took me to an orphanage, Kivotos Tou Kosmou, on the border of Albania in a town called Pogoniani. I went to high school in that same town, so I was familiar with the area and its people. The place where I used to stay for room and board was now abandoned and was being used as the orphanage. The next day they took me to the famous Sosino Monastery. My grandfather Emmanuel used to go there as a kid to attend the Krifo Scholio, which was the “secret school,” which is where the Greek children would study when it was under Turkish occupation. My mom said, “You have to do me a favor. I don’t know what you are going to do, but you have to find a way to help these institutions.”I said, “What do you want me to do—give a check?”“No, I want you to think about it,” she said. My mom had come to stay with me in America about three months each year, so she knew about my activities and my engagement with the community. After I came back to America, I knew I wanted to do something to help the institutions. I was lucky when a friend called and invited me to a party. “Come on over. We are going to have some people over,” he said.I went with my daughter Aphrodite. We visited his store and I was lucky, the leader of a band from that region came into the store. His name is Georgos Rabos. I said, “George, let’s have a beer.” I asked, “Can you do me a favor?”George said, “Have I ever told you no?”I told him we needed to do a fund-raiser. “Please tell your peers they are not going to be paid. All of us are going to do pro bono work.” We organized three cultural events in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. We brought people together from all over the East Coast to celebrate our culture and raise funds for these worthy institutions. The fund-raising events helped us collect money from which we distributed 100 percent of the funds to the senior home in Konitsa, to Kivotos, and other needy organizations.

Dorie: You also distributed scholarships at your annual Hellenic News of America Gala. Tell me about that?

Paul: Yes, we decided that we wanted to start a nonprofit organization in order to make charitable donations to need-worthy institutions, as well as to establish a scholarship fund for our aspiring your hellenes. You witnessed the scholarships that we awarded to the scholarship recipients at our 30th anniversary. We are not given them out for students who have only good grades. Rather, we want them to be in touch with the Hellenic legacy that we are creating here in America. So the winners of the Eleftheria Scholarship submitted essays on the following topics—the significance of “OXI DAY” for the Greeks around the world, the principles of Western civilization that are due exclusively to Greek civilization, or the importance of Greek American media as a communication tool. Whatever is donated for the scholarship endowments go directly to the students. It is the actual amount that we present (as part of the Mid Atlantic Greek American Foundation). We tell the people who donate the money to mingle with the winners—take part in the celebration and present them with their scholarship. Many of the scholarships support a semester or even a year in Greece with our collaboration with the “Paideia” program at the University of Connecticut. We want to create ambassadorships. For example, $1,500 goes toward their tuition so they can attend the University of the Aegean in Rhodes to study and get credits. We have all this in place. It means a lot to us to celebrate Hellenism all together. The attendees of the Hellenic News of America Gala came to celebrate Hellenic pride in America. Perhaps we are at the forefront, but all of us are helping to do this work. There was a great deal of cooperation and many people traveled from around the region to be with us, to listen to the comments of the honorees and speakers and interact with them. We are very thankful to all of our benefactors and sponsors, subscribers, and advertisers. We need everyone’s help from readers to subscribers to sponsors and advertisers. Many have said we are not only a newspaper. Through the Hellenic News of America, we want to keep everyone informed, yes, but we also want to enlighten their lives, stimulate their lives, and give them opportunities and choices to connect with Greece and whatever represents the Hellenic culture. Why Greece? We are Greek Americans and want to promote that bridge. We can’t lose that bridge because we are better Americans as a result of it. If we lose that bridge, we lose the bridge to Western civilization. Everyone says that our foundation is based on Hellenic ideas. We are proud to contribute to the historical, informational, and cultural mold of the Greek American community.

Dorie: Hellenic News of America is not only a newspaper. It seems like a movement?

Paul: It is a movement. You saw Dr. Aris Michopoulos, professor of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, at our gala. He traveled from Boston to be with us. He is one of the first subscribers and a contributing editor. Dr. Dean Lomis, professor emeritus of the University of Delaware; Dr. Chris Evangeliou, professor at Towson University; and Dr. Robert Zaller, professor emeritus of Drexel University, came to be with us. Dr. Zaller is a “xeno,” or foreigner. He is not even Greek, but he is married to Lila Bita, a writer and performer who is Greek. Despite the fact he is not Greek, Dr. Zaller is a contributor because he loves the Greek culture and our vibrant community. That is what all of us are fighting for. To perpetuate the Hellenic ideas and keep our Hellenic spirit alive abroad. The Hellenic News of America is a stepping-stone for professionals of various backgrounds, students, contributing editors, or people who publish books or want to try something new. We give them the platform in print, on the web, and social media to express themselves. Where else can you find something like that? My dream is to have Greece become the next state of the United States. Almost 2 million people of Greek extraction live in the United States. One-fifth of the population of Greece lives in the United States.

Dorie: How has the digital landscape changed the playing field for HNA?

Paul: Dorie, I am an old-timer. I like to open up the newspaper, to see the newspaper, to feel the newspaper. To go through the pages and find interesting and challenging articles. Aphrodite is the co-publisher and has undertaken the responsibility of hellenicnews.com and our social media channels over the past four years. We started our state-of-the-art website, and of course, we continue to improve it. We want to be more engaged online because we want to catch up with the younger generation while still upholding tradition. The bottom line is, it is all about real and accurate journalism and that is what we uphold to. Whether you read us online or get the paper delivered to your home, we are doing our duty for our community and that is bringing you the news.

Dorie: Your readers love getting the paper?

Paul: Yes, that is why we have subscribers. Of course, that number is declining, but we like to keep it and continue to promote it. We ask for subscriptions, but lately we have become a periodical, which means mandatory subscription for delivery. People love the newspaper. It has been around for 30 years; that’s three decades of informing, preserving, and connecting people with their heritage. They like to be able to pick up a copy, look through it, see familiar faces, and read the interesting news. It’s such a great feeling walking into someone’s office and seeing the Hellenic News of America on their desk and or seeing certain pages framed on their wall.

Dorie: How did the Hermes Expo International come about?

Paul: Hermes Expo International is the brainchild of the Hellenic News of America. The idea of it was to be able to mingle among advertisers, sponsors, and subscribers of the HNA. Then we moved on to bring in companies from Greece and Southern Eastern Mediterranean to network. Soon we were going to Greece for trade missions and taking part in international trade fairs in Thessaloniki and Bucharest. Next year, in 2018, the United States is an honored country in the international trade fair in Thessaloniki. Under the auspices of the HNA, we will meet with companies in Thessaloniki. We will be joined by members of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Greece Business Advisory Council. We are going to make sure our American compatriots are properly linked with companies in Greece.

Dorie: What has been the result of your efforts with the Hermes Expo International?

Paul: Many Greek companies are coming to the U.S. and use the Hermes Expo as a stepping-stone to test their products and services before they enter into the market, or they ask us to connect them to the proper channels here. Many American companies who are thinking of becoming engaged in Greece and southeast European and eastern Mediterranean countries can interact with counterparts in Greece. The first Hermes Expo was held in Atlantic City in 1992. Now in our 26th year, we still have a lot of support. The late Ted Spiropoulos helped get us started. He sponsored us for the first three years in a row. He was one of our greatest sponsors and benefactors.

Dorie: What lessons have you instilled in your children?

Paul: They need to have goals in life and direction. That life is full of experiences that help shape who we are and to grab it by its horns. It is important to be able to stand on your own two feet and not depend on anyone else to hand you anything. You must fight for what you believe in and for what you love. Have a kind heart, and always help those in need. And of course, never forget where you came from. Linda and I have supported our daughters through everything. I couldn’t be more proud of who they have become. Ambitions, kind, educated, and noble, my beautiful angels who have spread their wings to fly onto their own paths in life. They love their heritage. Every summer we sent them to Greece to spend three months at a time in the village with their grandparents. I believe that is where they learned such Hellenistic principles such as pitharxia, philotimo, traditions, and culture. In the last 30 years since we have been doing HNA and Hermes Expo, they have seen the persistency and agona (the struggle)—and all those qualities that we have—because we have one goal in mind: to promote trade between U.S. and Greece and vice versa and to give information to the Greek American community that is unique and that they can’t find anywhere else.

Dorie: Throughout your career, your partner has been Linda. Tell me about her.

Paul: Since we got married she has been part of all of this. Actually, on the 40th day after we had our first child, Aphrodite, we had lunch with Dr. Michael Papaioannou, former deputy division chief at the International Monetary Fund, and it was his birthday and her name day. It was July 20. We went to Barnaby’s for lunch, which was right next to our home. Mike asked me, “What are you going to do now that you have a child?”I told him, “I have some ideas.” I was general manager of Greek Radio Station, and I told him I was thinking of starting a newspaper.He said, “A newspaper sounds good to me. Can you give me a business plan?”I got that business plan done in one week. A few months later we launched the newspaper. The first newspaper was called the Hellenic Times of Philadelphia. A dear friend, John Catsimatidis, had a newspaper by the same name in New York City, and so we changed it and became the Hellenic News of America. That’s what we wanted the community to know us as. Linda has been with me through all of this; she is my backbone. She supported me and my colleagues in all those difficult times in order to expand and stay afloat, as well as raise my three smart and beautiful daughters. What more can I ask for?

Dorie: During your life, there has been a lot of “Let’s go have a beer” and “Let’s get together.” What is your outlook regarding the power of conversations and face-to-face meetings?

Paul: The Internet facilitates our work. But nothing can change the interaction that you have face-to-face. In fact, when I speak to you, a certain “icon” comes to mind. We have met a few times in our lives, and we have interacted with you. You came to Atlantic City for one of our galas, and we met in Paros, and we remember you being important to Greek Americans for your fine work at NBC. What was said is written in our minds and in our lives. We did not write it online in an email. I do suggest to people to work hard and believe in their goals, set up attainable goals, and set up a strategy to pursue them.

Dorie: Isn’t talking to one another a big part of our Greek culture?

Paul: The cafenio, or Greek coffee shop, is our psychosynthesis. We are talking to people; we are working, we are testing out our ideas. If you want help, you go talk to your friends at the cafenio. You see their reactions. The Internet is good for facilitating work, but it should not be a substitute for face-to-face conversations. That is what I am teaching my kids. You should have your own opinion and ideas, not just the ideas of the Internet. We need to use our minds.

Dorie: How can someone get more involved with the Hellenic News of America? Or with the Hermes Expo?

Paul: They can get involved with us in a number of ways, through the Hellenic News of America, the Hermes Expo International, or our nonprofit the Mid Atlantic Greek American Foundation. We have a little bit of everything for everyone. Not only have we built an online presence for all of these entities, but also a live place where people can come and get involved. At the expo we sponsor seminars, receptions, and dinner—so many networking opportunities and choices for everyone in attendance to interact without paying an entrance fee. That’s why we invite all professionals and various business associations. We want them to come and interact with their peers and the public as well. Get some ideas. Get engaged. It is to their benefit, not just ours. That is how bonds are formed and can lead to bigger and better things.

Dorie: Any last words?

Paul: We are thankful to everyone for giving us the opportunity to create this unique platform and be able to reach their homes and offices. We are committed to the Greek American community and we are honored to continue to present the Hellenic News of America in print, on the web, and through social media.

Among the attendees of the 30th Anniversary of the Hellenic News of America were American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis; Drs. Spiro and Amalia Spireas of Sigmapharm Laboratories; Dr. George Tsetsekos; Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, system chief of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Main Line Health; Greta Kamaterou, director of Greek National Tourism Organization; Mr. Jimmy Athanasopoulos, head of Social Responsibility of the Libra Group; and Atlantic Bank President Nancy Papaioannou.Dr. Thomas Phiambolis, Lankenau Heart Institute cardiologist, was honored at the event. Mr. Larigakis and the AHI board members presented Kotrotsios with a citation for the 30th Anniversary of HNA. Eleni Bousis received the Philanthropist of the Year award; Archon Michael Psaros, co-founder and managing partner of KPS Capital Partners, was named Person of the Year in Business and Philanthropy for his dedication to the orthodox faith and his philanthropic interests. John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, received the Investor of the Year award for his dedication to investing in Greece. Atlantic Bank President Nancy Papaioannou received the Women in Leadership Award. Dr. Michael G. Papaioannou, former deputy division chief at the Debt and Capital Markets Instruments, Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund, was awarded for his dedication to the world economy. Dr. Thomas Phiambolis received the Distinguished Professional of the Year award for his dedication in the advancement of heart health. Chris Diamantoukos, AHEPA Supreme Governor Region 3, received the AHEPA of the Year award. Markos Papadatos was recognized for his role as a senior editor and journalist. The entertainment for the event was provided by Greek singing star Dimitris Basis. Lou Katsos, president of EMBCA, was emcee.

President of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) Nick Larigakis along with his board members, presented a citation to the Hellenic News of America on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary.